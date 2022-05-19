Blair House in Huntingdon to begin restoration work

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After being ravaged by a fire in May 2020, the Blair House apartment building is beginning the rehabilitation process.

The Blair House building will begin the rebuilding process, following an announcement by Borough Manager Chris Stevens during Huntingdon Borough Council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday.

The building was heavily damaged by a fire two years ago, when 59 elderly and disabled community members were forced to leave their homes.

The structure was damaged by flames again in May 2021.

The building owner, Stanford Management, has signed a contract with a construction company to rebuild the structure.

Because the building is structurally sound, it won’t be torn down. Workers will be gutting the inside.

Preliminary work has started on stabilizing the building to make it safe for workers.

Plans are in place for the roof to be replaced by the fall, when interior renovations will also be starting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.