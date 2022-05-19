ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Amy Schumer’s $15 Million NYC Penthouse Has an Insane 3,000 Square Feet of Outdoor Space

By Tori Latham
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMJdy_0fk4yDWE00

Click here to read the full article.

Amy Schumer just listed her Upper West Side penthouse apartment—and it’s the furthest thing from a trainwreck.

The 4,500-square-foot home in a prewar building features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and is asking $15 million. A key-locked elevator opens directly into the full-floor space, and from there it only gets better.

The huge living area is designed in a solarium style, with 11-foot glass walls stretching up into angled skylights. Those walls also fold open to allow access to the wraparound terrace, which offers stunning views of the Hudson River, the George Washington Bridge, and New York City writ large. A beautiful wrought-iron staircase leads up to a smaller terrace, too, where a gas line can be used to create an outdoor kitchen. In total, the outdoor space encompasses 3,000 square feet—no small feat in NYC.

Schumer is married to the chef Chris Fischer, so, as you might expect, the indoor kitchen is quite magnificent. It includes a breakfast bar, a marble-topped island and counters, and a Sub-Zero fridge, freezer and wine fridge, among other amenities. Suffice it to say that any home cook would find it more than adequate for all their dinner-party needs.

The bedrooms are located in a separate wing of the house, and the primary suite’s bathroom includes a six-foot soaking tub and radiant-heat floors. The other bedrooms all come with ensuite baths, and two of the rooms have direct access to the terrace.

Schumer bought the home in 2016 for $12.15 million, and she called it her “Manhattan dream apartment” in an interview with The Wall Street Journal . A few years ago she redecorated the space with Clements Design, the interior-design firm that also worked with Jennifer Lawrence on her house.

The property is being listed by Adam D. Modlin of the Modlin Group. Check out more images below.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 5

Related
Robb Report

Emma Stone Just Listed Her Airy Midcentury Modern Home in Malibu for $4.3 Million

Click here to read the full article. It might not be right in La La Land, but the home Emma Stone just listed still has an enviable location. The 1,800-square-foot, midcentury-modern house in Malibu features three bedrooms and is situated on about 3.2 acres of land. It’s asking $4.295 million, not bad for an area where most homes go for more than $5 million. “It’s a classic 1958 California midcentury hanging over the Pacific,” listing agent Eric Lavey told The Wall Street Journal. “It’s the Malibu beach house they would choose for a Nancy Meyers movie.” How fitting, then, that it’s had...
MALIBU, CA
Robb Report

George Shultz’s Two-Penthouse San Francisco Home Hits the Market for $29 Million

Click here to read the full article. The former home of late Secretary of State George Shultz was just put up for sale, and as it you might expect, it’s much more luxe than your run-of-the-mill government accommodations. The property, in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood, encompasses two adjacent penthouse apartments, spanning about 10,400 square feet in total. The north penthouse is asking $17 million, while the south is listed for $12 million. Shultz and his wife, Charlotte Mailliard Shultz, used the north penthouse as their main residence, Richard Bohonsky, Charlotte’s friend and interior designer, told The Wall Street Journal. (Both Shultzes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

This $16 Million California Beach House Has Serious Rock Cred—and a Guitar-Shaped Pool

Click here to read the full article. If you’re in the market for a new home and looking to channel your inner rockstar, this might be the place for you. A four-bed, four-bath beachfront property in Bolinas, California, with rock-and-roll history and a guitar-shaped pool, is on the market for $16 million. The more than 4,000-square-foot house was built in 1920 and lived several lives before becoming the family home it is now. At different points in the ’20s it served as a bathhouse, a tea house and a ballroom casino. In the ’60s, it was owned by the family of...
BOLINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Florida State
City
Florida, NY
City
Upper West Side, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Fischer
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Mike D
Person
Tom Joyner
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penthouse
Page Six

Pete Davidson saves Kim Kardashian from a fall at WH Correspondents’ Dinner

She’s falling for him. Pete Davidson held onto Kim Kardashian after she slipped while walking into the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. Kardashian and Davidson were holding hands when she seemingly stumbled back and tightly grabbed onto her boo to keep her from falling in the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel. “I literally just saw Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison and she almost fell,” an eyewitness captioned a video on Twitter. The Skims founder, 41, and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian, 28, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Washington, DC event. Kardashian stunned in a sparkly silver Balenciaga gown and Lorraine...
WASHINGTON, DC
mansionglobal.com

Trump Family’s Palm Beach Mansion Available as $2.5 Million a Year Rental

A Florida mansion next to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and linked to former President Donald Trump is now available as a rental for nearly $2.5 million a year. The Palm Beach home has direct beach access and unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean, according to the listing with Lawrence A. Moens Associates. The residence was listed this week as available to rent for $208,000 a month, bringing the annual total to $2.496 million.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Always read the fine print! Montana mansion that sits on its own PRIVATE ISLAND hits the market for $72 MILLION (but owners will have to contend with unfinished interiors AND rumored sea monster akin to the Loch Ness Monster)

A mansion on a private island has gone up for sale at $72 million - and it comes complete with a scary surprise lurking in the water surrounding the home. The huge house, which is located on its own private island - Cromwell Island - in the center of Flathead Lake in Montana, measures across 45,000-square-feet and sits on 348 acres of land.
MONTANA STATE
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Walt Disney World Planning to Charge Hotel Guests for Daily Housekeeping Services

UPDATE: Disney has reached out to tell us that their recruiter misspoke and there are no plans to charge for daily housekeeping at this time. When Walt Disney World reopened from the few-month-long COVID-19 closure in 2020, housekeeping services at Disney resort hotels were understandably reduced. According to those recruiting new housekeeping cast members, some hotels may never return to their schedules from pre-pandemic.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Robb Report

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy