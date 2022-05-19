Amy Schumer’s $15 Million NYC Penthouse Has an Insane 3,000 Square Feet of Outdoor Space

Click here to read the full article.

Amy Schumer just listed her Upper West Side penthouse apartment—and it’s the furthest thing from a trainwreck.

The 4,500-square-foot home in a prewar building features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and is asking $15 million. A key-locked elevator opens directly into the full-floor space, and from there it only gets better.

The huge living area is designed in a solarium style, with 11-foot glass walls stretching up into angled skylights. Those walls also fold open to allow access to the wraparound terrace, which offers stunning views of the Hudson River, the George Washington Bridge, and New York City writ large. A beautiful wrought-iron staircase leads up to a smaller terrace, too, where a gas line can be used to create an outdoor kitchen. In total, the outdoor space encompasses 3,000 square feet—no small feat in NYC.

Schumer is married to the chef Chris Fischer, so, as you might expect, the indoor kitchen is quite magnificent. It includes a breakfast bar, a marble-topped island and counters, and a Sub-Zero fridge, freezer and wine fridge, among other amenities. Suffice it to say that any home cook would find it more than adequate for all their dinner-party needs.

The bedrooms are located in a separate wing of the house, and the primary suite’s bathroom includes a six-foot soaking tub and radiant-heat floors. The other bedrooms all come with ensuite baths, and two of the rooms have direct access to the terrace.

Schumer bought the home in 2016 for $12.15 million, and she called it her “Manhattan dream apartment” in an interview with The Wall Street Journal . A few years ago she redecorated the space with Clements Design, the interior-design firm that also worked with Jennifer Lawrence on her house.

The property is being listed by Adam D. Modlin of the Modlin Group. Check out more images below.