May 18th at just after 8pm Klamath County 911 services are down. The cause is not known. A backup number is 541-884-2152. We will update when more info is out. 911 dispatch is still up and running but the problem is that callers who dial 911 aren’t being routed to the center. Klamath County Emergency services advises to use the backup number listed above if an error is encountered dialing 911.

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO