Jackson County, MO

Man drowns Thursday after fishing boat sinks at Unity Lake

By Tod Palmer
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered the body of a fisherman who drowned Thursday morning when his boat capsized near Unity Village.

Two men were fishing at Unity Lake on Thursday morning when the boat sank shortly after 9 a.m.

One of the men managed to swim to shore and go for help. The other man was unable to make it to shore.

The sheriff’s office was called in to assist in the search for the missing man, whose body was recovered around 4 p.m., according to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte.

The man was later identified as Randall R. Bray, 69, of Grandview, Missouri.

KMZU

Driver hospitalized after vehicle hits roadsign

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO – An Odessa resident is injured after a vehicle accident Saturday. State troopers say Johnny Humphrey, 67, was injured as a vehicle he was driving departed off southbound Route O in Lafayette County after Route FF, hitting a road sign and an embankment. Humphrey was treated...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Man dies from shooting on Campbell Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide near East 79th Terrace and Campbell Street. Officers were dispatched to the area at 2:20 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived they were directed to a man in the street just east of the location. First responders declared the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Man Arrested in Andrew County on Multiple Accusatory Charges

A St Joseph man was arrested Sunday in Andrew County on multiple accusatory charges. Just before 9 P.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol made the arrest of 45-year-old Robert Mendoza who is accused of driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, driving while revoked, and speeding. Mendoza is being...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Five injured after crash on Gregory Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three juveniles and two adults have been injured as a result of a crash near Gregory Boulevard and Oldham Road. Kansas City police say that the accident happened a little after 2 p.m. Sunday. An investigation revealed that a black Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound...
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

Burglary suspect eludes law enforcement

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies established a perimeter and notified residents while searching for a burglary suspect east of Spring Hill on the afternoon of Sunday, May 22, but the man has not yet been apprehended. Deputies were initially called to the area of 239th Street and Victory Road...
SPRING HILL, KS
