Brown County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Coleman by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brown; Coleman Scattered...

Flood Advisory issued for Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coryell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Texas, including the following counties, Coryell and Hamilton. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Aleman,Ireland and Pearl.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Bell, Blanco, Bosque, Bowie, Burnet, Camp, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Blanco; Bosque; Bowie; Burnet; Camp; Cass; Coryell; Delta; Edwards; Ellis; Falls; Franklin; Freestone; Gillespie; Hamilton; Hays; Henderson; Hill; Hopkins; Hunt; Kaufman; Kendall; Kerr; Kimble; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; Llano; Mason; McCulloch; McLennan; Menard; Milam; Mills; Morris; Navarro; Rains; Real; Red River; Robertson; Rockwall; San Saba; Smith; Sutton; Titus; Travis; Upshur; Val Verde; Van Zandt; Williamson; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 258 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BELL BLANCO BOSQUE BOWIE BURNET CAMP CASS CORYELL DELTA EDWARDS ELLIS FALLS FRANKLIN FREESTONE GILLESPIE HAMILTON HAYS HENDERSON HILL HOPKINS HUNT KAUFMAN KENDALL KERR KIMBLE LAMAR LAMPASAS LEON LIMESTONE LLANO MASON MCCULLOCH MCLENNAN MENARD MILAM MILLS MORRIS NAVARRO RAINS REAL RED RIVER ROBERTSON ROCKWALL SAN SABA SMITH SUTTON TITUS TRAVIS UPSHUR VAL VERDE VAN ZANDT WILLIAMSON WOOD
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX

