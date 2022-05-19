Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Coleman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coryell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Texas, including the following counties, Coryell and Hamilton. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Aleman,Ireland and Pearl.

CORYELL COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO