Wake County Sheriff Baker says he'll seek runoff

A key race in Wake County politics is heading for a runoff.

Incumbent Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker announced Thursday that he will seek a runoff against Democratic challenger Willie Rowe.

Neither candidate won the required 30% + 1 needed in Tuesday night's primary to capture the nomination.

Baker finished the night in second place with 24.11% of the vote. Rowe led a seven-candidate field with 29.45%.

The runoff in the Democratic primary for sheriff will be held July 26.

The winner will face former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison, who won the Republican primary.

Harrison served as sheriff from 2002 to 2018 before losing to Baker in the general election.