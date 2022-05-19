ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Her Friend Is Mad At Her For Buying A Prom Dress That's Pretty Similar To The One She's Wearing

A teen is set to be going to prom soon, and she looked for what felt like forever for the perfect prom dress.

She's already shopped at every store around her without finding a dress she adored, so she then began her search online.

"I’m very picky about what I like and took a long time to find something that I felt would fit my body type and would be affordable to hem (as I’m 5’ and wanted a long dress)," she explained.

"So I eventually found this very simple dress that seemed perfect, which is basically just a silk a-line dress."

Well, the dress she picked to wear to prom is pretty similar to the one her friend is going to be wearing to prom.

Now, her dress and her friend's dress do have different necklines. Her dress has a cowl neckline, while her friend's dress does not.

Her dress also has a side slit, whereas the dress her friend has doesn't have this feature at all.

Although her dress and her friend's dress are pretty much the same exact shade, they do have differences.

"The dress my friend was planning on wearing was the same dress she had worn to a school dance three years ago, so she was able to just pull it out of her closet," she said.

illustrissima - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

She did try her best to find a different dress, but she didn't have any luck.

Although she was concerned about how close her dress was to that of her friend's, she did buy it, and then she got it altered to fit her.

Her friend is not happy with her for picking a dress that she feels is the same as her own, and her friend did text her to say she was upset.

"My thought process was that she had already had the time to shine in her dress, and so if I was taking away any of her spotlight flow because I have a similar dress, it wouldn’t matter as much because everyone at school had already seen the dress," she continued.

"I also thought that just because she got the dress 3 years ago shouldn’t mean I have to limit myself when I feel great in the dress I got."

Do you think she did anything wrong in buying a dress so close to her friend's prom dress, or do you think there are enough differences in the styles to make it ok?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

