COVID cases in the D.C. region are ticking up slightly, as several jurisdictions move from “low” to “medium” levels of the virus circulation in the community. Hospitalizations and deaths from the virus, meanwhile, remain far below levels reported during the omicron surge at the beginning of the year – a testament to vaccination rates, a better understanding of how to treat the virus, and expanded access to antivirals. As is always the case with COVID, it can be difficult to answer what factors exactly are driving an increase in cases, but Dr. Amira Roess, a professor of global health and epidemiology at George Mason University, says it’s likely two things: the transmissibility of the omicron subvariant B.A. 2, and waning vaccine efficacy.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO