ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, CA

Arcadia’s Vietnam War Monument redecorated for upcoming veteran’s tribute

By Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfN9J_0fk4xPpV00
| Courtesy photo

The City of Arcadia’s 24th annual Tribute to Veterans and Military Families will be held on Saturday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Arcadia County Park ahead of Memorial Day. This event will be hosted by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

In preparation for the event, Jason Lee, an Arcadia lawyer and City Council candidate for District 5, donated money to Chris Tran and his fellow Arcadia Boy Scouts — Troop 104 — for them to purchase flowers, plants, American flags, etc., to decorate the Arcadia Vietnam War Monument.

Under the supervision of Gene Glasco, Arcadia City Clerk, and Chris Tran’s parents, the Boy Scouts completed the beautification project over one Saturday. Now the monument has taken on a new look, surrounded by white and red roses, and yellow daisies, in full bloom. Miniature American flags fly on the periphery of the Monument.

Arcadia native Gene Glasco, a Vietnam veteran, is the founder of the Arcadia Vietnam War Monument Memorial, the dedication of which took place on May 28, 2016, in the Arcadia County Park near its northern edge.

Comments / 2

Related
HeySoCal

Ramit Varma ends run for mayor of LA, endorses Rick Caruso

Ramit Varma, an entrepreneur from Encino, ended his run for mayor of Los Angeles and endorsed billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, it was reported Monday. “Although Rick and I have very different backgrounds and experiences, I found that we are united by a common purpose,” Varma said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “We both want Los Angeles to be a city that is safe, affordable and clean. A city that our children and decades to come can be proud of.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Grad Night Canceled For Santa Clarita Seniors

The William S. Hart School District announced that this year’s grad night for the class of 2022 is being canceled due to various cited roadblocks. On Friday, families received an email from the district stating that the planned Grad Night at the Saugus Speedway, scheduled for May 27, has been canceled.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

Pasadena Rent Control to host campaign launch party this Saturday

On Saturday, May 21, the grassroots, tenant-led campaign for rent control and just cause eviction protections will host a campaign kickoff party at 1516 Navarro Ave. in Pasadena for their charter amendment on the November 2022 ballot. Against great odds, the campaign has mobilized over 300 volunteers to collect 15,101...
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

LA could give Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy first dibs on land

As part of an effort to protect some remaining wildlife habitats in Los Angeles from being developed, the City Council on Tuesday will consider approving an ordinance to give the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy the opportunity to buy remaining city-owned properties in the Santa Monica Mountain zone before adjacent property owners are allowed to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Arcadia, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Arcadia, CA
Government
Local
California Government
HeySoCal

Old Town Monrovia report: Monrovia celebrates its 136th birthday!

Ok, so last week I might have exaggerated the beautiful weather we would be blessed with over the Monrovia Days birthday extravaganza weekend! Good grief, it was a hot one. For all of you that went out in that heat, I salute you. Thankfully, the evenings were just lovely. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#Vietnam Veteran#City Council#American#The Boy Scouts
CBS LA

Ballona Creek homeless encampment continues to frustrate Del Rey residents

RVs parked in Playa Del Rey continue to frustrate residents even after the city lifted the towing ban. "I've been saying this for the last two years," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva. "People think this is about campaign season, no." Tired of inaction from the City of Los Angeles, residents around Ballona Creek were forced to call the Sheriff for help, nearly six weeks after the city's towing moratorium was lifted. "We want everyone taken care of — the people dwelling here and the people that are living here," said Playa Del Rey resident Lisa Carrington. The frustrations reached a climax on Friday when one...
DEL REY, CA
lariatnews.com

Walk with wolves at Wolf Mountain Sanctuary

Immerse yourself into the Big Bear wolf pack. Looking for something fun to do for the weekend? Pack your bags, grab a friend, and drive out to Lucerne Valley for a once-in-a-lifetime experience!. Just down the backside of Big Bear mountain, you’ll find a non-profit Wolf Mountain Sanctuary run by...
BIG BEAR, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
HeySoCal

LA hotel worker initiative petition proceeds to verification stage

A petition aimed at increasing pay and safety measures for Los Angeles hotel workers has enough raw signatures to proceed to the verification stage, the City Clerk announced Thursday. The “Workplace Security, Workload, Wage and Retention Measures for Hotel Workers” initiative seeks an ordinance that would require hotels to supply...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

David Klug named City of Pasadena economic development director

City of Pasadena Interim City Manager Cynthia Kurtz named David Klug as the economic development director last week. Klug was hired in May 2008 as senior project manager and was responsible for such special projects as the Civic Center redevelopment, including the proposed rehabilitation of the former YWCA building and the development of an affordable senior housing project. Klug also served as the liaison to the Playhouse Village Association.
PASADENA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A 52-year-old pedestrian struck and killed in Palm Springs

UPDATE: 3:45 pm. The pedestrian that was struck and killed by a vehicle in a residential area of Palm Springs today has been identified. Palm Springs resident 52-year old George Edward Lammon died in the collision that occurred at 4:12 a.m. in the 800 block of North Sunrise Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Lammon The post A 52-year-old pedestrian struck and killed in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
HeySoCal

Angelenos urged to water trees during drought restrictions

Ahead of mandatory two-day outdoor watering restrictions set to take effect across Los Angeles on June 1, Mayor Eric Garcetti met with California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot Friday to highlight the need to protect the region’s trees amid the historic drought. Garcetti and Crowfoot reminded Angelenos that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California teacher suspected of molesting kids in classroom

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A substitute teacher was arrested on suspicion of molesting four female students in a classroom at a Southern California elementary school, authorities said. The alleged victims, ages 8 and 9 years old, told investigators the teacher touched them inappropriately in separate incidents at Adams Elementary in...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Mar Vista man hoarding hundreds of bunnies in his backyard

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Some call it animal rescue, others call it hoarding. A Mar Vista man has hundreds of bunnies his backyard. However, the rather crowded home is now pitting neighbor against neighbor. FOX 11's Hailey Winslow got a chance to look at Joseph Franco's backyard. "How many...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy