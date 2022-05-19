Arcadia’s Vietnam War Monument redecorated for upcoming veteran’s tribute

| Courtesy photo

The City of Arcadia’s 24th annual Tribute to Veterans and Military Families will be held on Saturday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Arcadia County Park ahead of Memorial Day. This event will be hosted by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

In preparation for the event, Jason Lee, an Arcadia lawyer and City Council candidate for District 5, donated money to Chris Tran and his fellow Arcadia Boy Scouts — Troop 104 — for them to purchase flowers, plants, American flags, etc., to decorate the Arcadia Vietnam War Monument.

Under the supervision of Gene Glasco, Arcadia City Clerk, and Chris Tran’s parents, the Boy Scouts completed the beautification project over one Saturday. Now the monument has taken on a new look, surrounded by white and red roses, and yellow daisies, in full bloom. Miniature American flags fly on the periphery of the Monument.

Arcadia native Gene Glasco, a Vietnam veteran, is the founder of the Arcadia Vietnam War Monument Memorial, the dedication of which took place on May 28, 2016, in the Arcadia County Park near its northern edge.