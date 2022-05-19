‘Not acceptable’: Interfaith event held to stand against violence in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Chairman and CEO of BPEP Tim Stevens says we have reached a breaking point when it comes to violence and hatred plaguing the streets of Pittsburgh and the country.

“It’s bad, it’s sad, and we must be mad enough to do something about it,” Stevens said.

Thursday night, an interfaith event was held at the First United Methodist Church in Shadyside.

It was an open invitation from multiple community groups to come together as one and condemn the violence.

It started at 6 p.m., and everyone was welcome to pray and express their concerns.

It all happened in response to the racially motivated Tops Market mass shooting in Buffalo where 10 people were killed and three others were injured, as well as the Easter Sunday mass shooting at an Airbnb on Pittsburgh’s North Side that killed two teens and injured several more.

“Black on black violence is not acceptable. White on black violence is not acceptable. Violence of Jewish people is not acceptable. Violence on gays is not acceptable,” said Stevens.

Shawn A. Brokos, director of community security for Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, says we are seeing an alarming spike in hate crimes against Jewish, black, and brown and marginalized communities with growth year over year.

She says we must work with police and mental health professionals to bring change.

“Let’s just focus on preparedness. Let’s focus on being vigilant. Let’s continue to work together,” said Brokos.

Organizers lit candles and remembered all of the victims lost in recent shootings at the interfaith event.

BPEP says the event included an action approach where they drafted up a document and create a collective statement condemning violence.

