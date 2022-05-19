TEEN MOM FANS SLAM NEW NEXT CHAPTER SHOW AND DEMAND FRANCHISE ‘FINALLY COME TO AN END’ 13 YEARS AFTER PREMIERE

TEEN Mom fans have slammed MTV's Next Chapter and demand the franchise call it quits after 13 years of being on the air.

Fans voiced their joined opinion that the show has run its course on a popular Teen Mom Reddit board.

Teen Mom fans may have spin-off fatigue as many have bashed the idea of a new show Credit: MTV

MTV confirmed the new series will be called Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and will include the cast from both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 Credit: MTV

Teen Mom fans have apparently grown tired of following Maci, Chelsea, Leah, and the rest of the 16 & Pregnant alums.

With the announcement that MTV will be combining Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 to create a new show, Teen Mom: Next Chapter, some fans seemed unenthused by the prospective series.

One fan took to Reddit to comment the next show should be titled: "Teen Mom: Really? Why Are We Still Here?"

Other commenters quickly joined in on the fun.

"Teen Mom: Literally Moms Of Teens Now", cracked a Redditor.

A third added, "Maybe someday we'll have a new Golden Girls, except it'll be the elderly [Teen Mom] girls."

Another fan responded: "Amber already dresses like Blanche."

Most Redditors were less interested in cracking jokes and instead discussed the dwindling relevance and lack of substance the long-running series provides.

One person wrote: "Exploiting your kids at a young age is bad enough, but continuing to exploit them into their teenage years is truly disgusting.

Another added: "If this is more about them interacting with each other than showing more drama in their lives I'll be very disappointed".

While a third commenter wrote: "Nobody asked for this, Nobdy asked for any of this."

The fan backlash was in response to MTV announcing that Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 will merge into one new show.

The network also announced a new The Hills reboot along with a major shakeup for Jersey Shore.

After weeks of speculation online and from fans, MTV confirmed that it's making changes within the Teen Mom franchise.

On Tuesday, the network announced once and for all that Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 will merge into one show called Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

The show will premiere in the near future, according to MTV, though a date has yet to be announced.

Viewers can still expect new seasons of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Teen Mom Girls Night In, and Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Per the description of the series, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will focus on the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 at their current "stages of motherhood."

The network notes: "Some have kids in diapers, while others are now parenting teenagers!"

The description continues: "But they all share the unique experience of mom-ing so young. For the first time, the moms and all their stories will be brought together in one supersized series that focuses on the unique bond they share as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering new phases of life together."

MTV has not yet confirmed the cast, though it was previously reported that the show will not star Kailyn Lowry or Mackenzie McKee.

KAIL'S OUT

Kailyn Lowry, 30, the Teen Mom many fans love to hate has already announced she will not be returning for Teen Mom Family Reunion, Teen Mom: Girl's Night In, or participating in any future Teen Mom related projects.

Kailyn, 30, who shares her 12-year-old son Issac with ex Jo Rivera, eight-year-old son Lincoln with ex Javi, and three and one-year-old sons Lux and Creed ex Chris Lopez, confirmed the rumors of departure via a Facebook post.

The post read: "I am done! Declined the new show, TMFR & girls night in".

The news did not come as a surprise to many fans however as the MTV star has been stating for some time that she has grown tired of making the show.

On an Instagram account dedicated to following the popular MTV show, fans hurried to the comment section to give their take on the "official announcement".

One seemingly unbothered fan commented, "BYEEEEEEE" with a hand-waving emoji.

Another fan wrote: "Girl, bye. For real, goodbye, see ya, adios, good riddance, who cares."

A third follower commented on Kail's attitude at large.

"If it wasn't for teen mom, she would still be in her little apartment. She would not have that upper-class attitude if it wasn't for MTV teen mom. But, she forgets about the REAL WORLD."

Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee may be one of the members of the OG cast not returning for the new show Credit: MTV

Kailyn Lowry has already confirmed she has no interest in participating in a new Teen Mom series Credit: MTV

MTV teased the new series as 'the first time, the moms and all their stories will be brought together in one supersized series that focuses on the unique bond they share as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting'. Credit: MTV

