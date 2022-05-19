Where TDOT will be working on East TN roads May 19-25
By Melissa Greene
WATE
4 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s a list of all the work Tennessee Department of Transportation will be doing May 19-25 on East Tennessee roadways. BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between SR 35 Hall Road and Tyson Boulevard: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures and expect potential delays...
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images. After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deaths in Knox and Anderson counties rose more than 12% last year, while accidental deaths were up 32% from 2021, according to the 2022 Annual Report released by The Knox County Regional Forensic Center (RFC). Last year, the counties saw a rise in overall deaths compared...
WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – In Morgan county, the Historic Tanner Store reopens with charm and brings historical context to the area. The Historic Tanner Store has a long history of being a fixture in the Wartburg community but over time, the iconic community store fell onto hard times. Enter the Morgan County Tourism Alliance who took it upon themselves to give the Historic Tanner Store a facelift while maintaining the charm that has always made it such a special place for families to visit. The walls are lined with historical items that date back decades, connecting it’s modern layout with the generations that have passed through its doors.
The Nassau Guardian reported that the pathologist was expected to release the findings of the autopsy and toxicology report Monday. One student arrested following threat made against Gibbs High School on social media. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. One student was arrested Friday morning after a threat was made against...
Knoxville's memorial march and parade celebrating American civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. and the Juneteenth federal holiday will culminate in weekend-long-plus-Monday festivities for the people to enjoy this summer.
For decades, Democrats in Tennessee had enjoyed the luxury of sailing through general elections without having to worry about the results. Republicans in Tennessee talked a good game and usually had nominees for both the governorship and seats in the United States Senate, but few serious candidates offered themselves up as sacrificial lambs. Most statewide campaigns waged by Republican candidates were not well funded. That changed in 1948 when Carroll Reece, immediate past chairman of the Republican National Committee, came home to seek a seat in the U. S. Senate. Reece was certainly well qualified to serve in the Senate, having been in Congress for twenty-six years. Reece had also been Tennessee’s Republican National Committeeman since 1939. Carroll Reece was widely known and highly respected inside the councils of his own party. Reece was also one of the very few Republicans to hold elective office below the Mason – Dixon Line.
The ruling overturns lower court decisions that previously determined the program violated the Tennessee Constitution's "home rule," which states the Legislature can't pass measures singling out individual counties without local support.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Everyone knew where to go if you wanted to look pretty in Knoxville. You made an appointment with Mr. Joseph. And on the last night of Joseph Weir's life in November 1983, someone else knew where to go to get money -- fast. Attackers targeted the...
Monday, May 23, Knox County commissioners are set to consider many rezoning requests. Including two from Thunder Mountain Properties. If the company's requests are approved, it would pave the way to build more than 200 new homes in the Dry Hollow area.
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Hike MoCo welcomes hikers from all over the world to Morgan County to explore the many beautiful trails that can be found throughout the region. When Erin and Kathy Howard first started the Facebook group “Hike MoCo” to give visitors to Morgan county a...
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A standing room only crowd filled the lower courtroom on Friday morning for the annual sale of property for delinquent taxes by auction conducted by Clerk and Master Dennis Potter. “It was a tremendous effort by my staff, a good team effort, that resulted in...
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A new position was created Friday to make sure West Tennessee communities have a voice during the construction of Blue Oval City. The West Tennessee City and County Associations selected Joe Barker to take on the role. In this position, Barker will help to prepare...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds from East Tennessee visited World’s Fair Park Saturday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair. It wasn’t 11 million people like 40 years ago, but the event had an international feel with vendors and food at World’s Fair Park.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools is celebrating its Class of 2022 high school graduates in a series of commencement ceremonies through June 3. The valedictorians and salutatorians of each graduating class in Knox County were commemorated by the school district on its website. Their names are listed below with their respective high schools.
Hamilton County, TN — According to a release from the Hamilton County sheriff's office a person is dead after their car was found submerged in water. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to the Possum Creek Boat Ramp in the 1900 block of Lee Highway last night around 8 o' clock.
Comments / 0