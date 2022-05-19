KUB looks to increase rates for water and wastewater
WBIR
4 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The KUB board voted to approve a rate increase for water and wastewater customers on the first reading Thursday. The vote was unanimous. KUB proposed a 5% increase for water every year for the next three years and a 4% increase for wastewater. In all, KUB said their...
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A standing room only crowd filled the lower courtroom on Friday morning for the annual sale of property for delinquent taxes by auction conducted by Clerk and Master Dennis Potter. “It was a tremendous effort by my staff, a good team effort, that resulted in...
How one tip can pump the breaks on deadly, illegal drug trafficking in Knoxville. Officers told WVLT News they arrested more people for having marijuana, meth and fentanyl with cocaine making a resurface. Updated: 2 hours ago. How you can help give a kid a safe place to go. Morristown...
Across Bruhin Road from the Inskip Park and Pool is an overgrown 4-acre lot the owner has been trying to develop for multi-family dwellings. During last week’s Knoxville City Council meeting, Councilman Charles Thomas postponed a rezoning of that property for two weeks. Thomas said the postponement would give enough time for local residents to meet with the developer, John Huber.
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — As more people start their commutes back to work and school after working from home for nearly two years, Knox County drivers might see more congestion, back-ups and longer commutes on Interstate 40. "A lot more people are returning to the office at least a...
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge received $11 million from the state to buy some property that would become the site of a new airport. The money was set aside in the state's budget. It will be a General Aviation Airport and would be located at the East Tennessee Technology Park, near the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials were sending warnings out to boaters as summer boating season approaches. This spring, President Joe Biden approved the mixture of summer gasoline to contain 15% ethanol, a move safe for cars but possibly detrimental to watercraft. ”If you don’t use the 100% fuel, basically you...
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee higher education panel has voted to ensure that there will be no tuition increases at the state’s public universities, community colleges and technical schools. The Tennessee Higher Education Commission said Thursday that it voted during its meeting at Tennessee Technological University to hold...
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Drivers on Middlebrook Pike should plan for possible delays for the next few weeks, as crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation perform construction. A spokesperson said they will be replacing concrete ramps on Middlebrook Pike between Lovell Road and North Cedar Bluff Road. They...
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Cocke County officials announced they approved a new 911 ambulance contract with a Knox County-based provider in an effort to reduce ambulance wait times in the area. The Cocke County Commission voted Monday to award Priority Ambulance with a three-year contract beginning July 1, 2022...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council voted to approve Mayor Indya Kincannon's 2022-2023 budget as well as a property tax increase on all homes in the city. Kincannon said the property tax increase was necessary to raise the extra money needed to bring city workers' pay up to competitive rates.
JELLICO, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the RAM clinic just down the road, Jellico Mayor Dwight Osborn reflects on a bittersweet time. Thankful that service is an option, but sad that so many people in his city need it. “It is heartbreaking sometimes to see these people in need, especially long-term...
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — It is that time of year; wildlife experts said bears are out of hibernation and moving around in East Tennessee. One woman in Lenoir City said a bear cleaned out her bird feeder on Sunday night, visiting her home for a quick snake. Cynthia Gerding and her husband were having dinner in the backyard at their home in Lenoir City when they spotted the bear.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deaths in Knox and Anderson counties rose more than 12% last year, while accidental deaths were up 32% from 2021, according to the 2022 Annual Report released by The Knox County Regional Forensic Center (RFC). Last year, the counties saw a rise in overall deaths compared...
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF)-The flea market on highway 58 in Cleveland is a complete loss after a fire this afternoon and 10 firefighters needed to be treated for heat exhaustion due to the extreme heat. Bradley County E-M-A spokesperson Adam Lewis sais just afternoon a call came in. The property was...
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — After what seemed like a few weeks of slight relief, gas prices are back on the rise across the nation. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.52. That's up 15 cents from a week ago and 44 cents from a month ago. In East Tennessee, prices are climbing too.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It takes a lot of work to keep the Great Smoky Mountains beautiful. Sometimes, the park relies on volunteers to keep trails safe and fun for everyone. They are looking for volunteers to help the Trails Forever crew rehabilitate the Ramsey Cascades Trail. They said volunteers would be needed every Wednesday from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. starting on Wednesday, May 25. The work will continue until Sept. 28, officials said.
CORRYTON, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire announced Wednesday that they could soon get to people in far-flung places quicker, helping them in a variety of emergency situations. They said they built a new helipad at a station in Corryton, and said Knox County officials helped fund its construction. The county also helped Rural Metro Fire get all licenses they would need from the Federal Aviation Administration, and became FAA Certified.
MEDIC is kicking off the summer season with the annual Parrot Head Week from May 23rd – 27th at all donor centers and mobile drives. Donors will receive a special edition t-shirt, Texas Roadhouse coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, and a chance to win a $25 gift card to Margaritaville. Additionally, all donors are automatically entered to win a two-night stay at Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge. MEDIC staff will be grilling cheeseburgers from 10 AM to 5 PM at the Athens donor center on Monday, the Crossville center on Tuesday, and the Ailor and Farragut donor centers on Wednesday and Thursday. Barry Jolly will perform live on Wednesday and Thursday at the Ailor Avenue center from 11 AM to 2 PM.
Comments / 2