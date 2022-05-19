ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

KUB looks to increase rates for water and wastewater

 4 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The KUB board voted to approve a rate increase for water and wastewater customers on the first reading Thursday. The vote was unanimous. KUB proposed a 5% increase for water every year for the next three years and a 4% increase for wastewater. In all, KUB said their...

Brenda Upchurch
3d ago

The amount we already pay is astronomical! I wish there was a competing utility company in the area.

