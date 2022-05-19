KUB looks to increase rates for water and wastewater

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It takes a lot of work to keep the Great Smoky Mountains beautiful. Sometimes, the park relies on volunteers to keep trails safe and fun for everyone. They are looking for volunteers to help the Trails Forever crew rehabilitate the Ramsey Cascades Trail. They said volunteers would be needed every Wednesday from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. starting on Wednesday, May 25. The work will continue until Sept. 28, officials said.

