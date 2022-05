Ramit Varma, an entrepreneur from Encino, ended his run for mayor of Los Angeles and endorsed billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, it was reported Monday. “Although Rick and I have very different backgrounds and experiences, I found that we are united by a common purpose,” Varma said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “We both want Los Angeles to be a city that is safe, affordable and clean. A city that our children and decades to come can be proud of.”

