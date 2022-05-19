ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Free summer meal programs starting soon for Frenship and Lubbock communities

By Elizabeth Fitz
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas- Summer meal programs are weeks away from starting, local districts told KLBK News on Thursday.

After two years of COVID restrictions, Frenship and Lubbock Independent School Districts emphasized the new requirements:

  • Children must be 18-years-old or younger.
  • Children must be present to receive the meal.
  • Children must eat meal on site.

“They don’t have to be a student in our school district or any public school district. It’s anyone 18 and younger that can access the meals,” said Keith Patrick, the Director of Entrepreneurship & Innovation for Frenship ISD.

This year marks the 5th year of the Tiger Bites Summer Meal Program for Frenship ISD

Tiger Bites starts on Tuesday, May 31 and runs through Friday, July 29. There are two locations:

  • Frenship High School Soccer Complex
    702 Donald Preston Drive, Wolfforth, Texas
    Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
  • Duran Park
    26th Street and Kewanee Avenue, Lubbock, Texas
    Time: 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

“Come eat on site. We’ll have games, volunteers, student athletes, staff from our central office to hang out and have fun, positive interactions with kiddos,” Patrick encouraged.

Lubbock ISD has a similar program with several locations: Atkins Middle School, Irons Middle School, O.L. Slaton Middle School, Cavazos Middle School, Dunbar Middle School and any of the other summer school sites in the district.

Lubbock ISD’s program begins on Monday, June 6, and ends on Friday, July 29.

Unlike Tiger Bites, Lubbock ISD’s program offers breakfast and lunch. Breakfast hours run from 7:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and lunch hours fall between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

There are no weekend meals for either program.

“We believe in the power of education to change lives, but we have a much bigger role in the lives of students than only what happens in a classroom. This is an extension of that,” Patrick explained.

“It’s actually what drives and motivates me and our district as well. Anything we can do to get access to food for students that need it- we all work together to make sure that happens,” said Lori Johnson, the Resident District Manager for Lubbock ISD Food Services.

To learn more, visit Frenship ISD’s website or Lubbock ISD’s .

