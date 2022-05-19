ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CW shows off at the upfronts, debuts new shows

By Arrianee LeBeau, Ojinika Obiekwe
 4 days ago

NEW YORK(PIX11) — The CW shared news about their upcoming lineup of shows during the upfronts on Thursday.

The fall lineup will feature “The Winchesters,” a prequel to fan-favorite “Supernatural.” Viewers can also tune in for “ Walker Independence,” a new western series. The midseason will debut “Gotham Knights,” an expansion of the CW’s DC Universe. The last season of “Riverdale” is also set to air.

“As The CW looks towards the future, we are evolving and adapting to become more than just a network,” chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said. “We are a brand that drives our passionate and dedicated audiences to engage directly with our programming across all platforms, both linear and digital.”

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Ashleigh Murray and Tian Richards attend the 2022 CW Upfront at New York City Center on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Kate Findlay attends the 2022 CW Upfront at New York City Center on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Peyton Alex Smith and Geffri Maya attend the 2022 CW Upfront at New York City Center on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: KJ Apa attends the 2022 CW Upfront at New York City Center on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Philemon Chambers and Katherine McNamara attend the 2022 CW Upfront at New York City Center on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Peyton Alex Smith and Geffri Maya attend the 2022 CW Upfront at New York City Center on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Olivia Rose Keegan and Navia Robinson attend the 2022 CW Upfront at New York City Center on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch attend the 2022 CW Upfront at New York City Center on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Shannon Dang (L) and Olivia Liang (R) attend the 2022 CW Upfront at New York City Center on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Bre-Z attends the 2022 CW Upfront at New York City Center on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: (L-R) Drake Rodger, Meg Donnelly, Daneel Ackles and Jensen Ackles attend the 2022 CW Upfront at New York City Center on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: (L-R) JoJo Fleites, Jensen Ackles, Drake Rodger, Meg Donnelly, Demetria McKinney, and Nida Khurshid attend the 2022 CW Upfront at New York City Center on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: (L-R) Oscar Morgan, Anna Lore, Rahart Adams, Tyler DiChiara, Navia Robinson, Olivia Rose Keegen, and Fallon Smythe attend the 2022 CW Upfront at New York City Center on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
