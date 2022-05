WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people are facing charges and drugs are being tested after an arrest at an apartment in Warren. According to a police report, officers were working the Buckeye Apartments at about 7:15 p.m. Monday when they saw a woman, later identified as 20-year-old Alexandria Kozak in the parking lot and then on a 7th-floor balcony, even though she was on the trespass list for the complex.

