Why isn't there a Walmart in Buffalo proper?

WGRZ TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East side of Buffalo has been called...

WGRZ TV

May 21 - Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY RUSTIC BUFFALO ARTISAN MARKET) At Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market, you can support local business by shopping the works of over 120 local artisans. Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is more than a shopping experience, they are a destination to enjoy year around. They offer an array of rustic décor, antiques, jewelry, clothing and much more. Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is located at 6610 Shawnee Road in North Tonawanda. Be sure to give them a like on Facebook to check out everything they have to offer at www.facebook.com/rusticbuffalodecor. You can also head over to their website at www.rusticbuffalodecor.com. You can also ask Siri and Alexa for details on the market.
Power 93.7 WBLK

More Police On The Road This Week In East Aurora

The unofficial start to summer is almost here and of you have plans for traveling or having fun with friends and family, you may see more police on the roads to greet you. Memorial Day weekend is just about here and it is time for the "click or ticket" campaign to begin in many villages and towns in Western New York including East Aurora.
WHEC TV-10

Tops Friendly Market speaks on future plans of Buffalo store

Tops Friendly Market company officials say plans are already in place to reopen the only market in the community. Those plans includes replacing the current market with a brand new "Best In Class Market" for the neighborhood. News10NBC traveled to Buffalo to hear what people had to say about those...
Power 93.7 WBLK

ReddRoxx Recipes: Chicken & Sausage Hoagie

Aside from Pizza, another great staple of Buffalo, NY is our hoagie sandwiches! I've been to the land of the steak hoagie (Philadelphia) and it still hasn't come close to what I've had in my hometown. Aside from steak hoagies, you can get a mean chicken hoagie too, which is actually what I prefer. I was craving a saucy, cheesy chicken & sausage hoagie for dinner so I whipped some up for the family! It's quick and easy and takes about 30 minutes start to finish. Check out the video, try the recipe and let me know what you think!
spectrumlocalnews.com

VOICE Buffalo demands change, permanent closure of Tops on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of VOICE Buffalo are calling for change after 13 people were shot, 10 fatally, at Tops on Jefferson Avenue last Saturday. VOICE Buffalo is an organization that aims to bring forth social justice and equity through collective action. After Saturday’s massacre, they are demanding more resources to the area, and the permanent closure of Tops.
New Pittsburgh Courier

After Buffalo, the deafening silence of White people

My dream has been shattered. I was born and raised in Rochester, New York, some 55 miles east of Buffalo. As a native “Upstater,” my family would go on trips to Buffalo to shop and then spend some time in Niagara Falls looking at the Falls. Then, we would come back to Buffalo to have dinner at Gigi’s Restaurant on East Ferry Street in Buffalo.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Local Country Band Has To Clear The Air For Buffalo

There was a misunderstanding the other night in Buffalo as one of Western New York’s premier country bands were setting up for a performance this weekend. OsbornNash is this year’s Taste of Country Riser, which means they will be opening up the biggest country show of the summer, performing with Walker Hayes, Billy Currington, Thompson Square, and Tim McGraw.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Calm after the racist storm, Buffalo shootings cease following massacre

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said his officers are focusing on guns. “What drives the violence is guns,” Gramaglia stated during a news conference before the Tops shooting. Eight days before the self-avowed white supremacist Payton Gendron’s mass shooting in Buffalo, detectives laid out a hoard of weaponry that...
WKRC

Buffalo shooting victim posthumously given degree

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKRC/WIVB/CBS Newspath) — One of the victims of the May 14 white supremacist mass shooting at Tops Markets posthumously received his Bachelor of Arts degree over weekend. Aaron Salter Jr., the Tops security guard and retired police officer who was killed after shooting the attacker while defending...
