The River District Association in Danville has announced the start of a new quarterly program called Start-Up Slam to support both new and existng businesses in downtown. The first Start-Up Slam will be held at 6 p.m. June 2 at The Lazy Bee (616 N. Main St.) in the North Main Business District to bring together everyone in the community who wants to share and exchange new business ideas – products or services – and be rewarded on the spot.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO