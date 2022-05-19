ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Bond set for man accused of beating woman outside Radium Springs bar

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
Note: This story contains descriptions of domestic violence. La Casa offers emergency shelter via walk-in between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. or by calling 575-526-9513.

LAS CRUCES - A judge set a $5,000 secured bond for a man accused of attacking and robbing a woman outside a bar over the weekend.

David Peña, 32, was arrested and charged with robbery as well as two misdemeanor charges of aggravated battery of a household member and unauthorized distribution of sensitive images.

According to an affidavit written by Doña Ana Sheriff's deputy George Meraz, the incident began on the evening of May 12 at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill near Radium Springs. Meraz said that Peña and his girlfriend got into an argument at the bar that ended when the woman decided to leave.

Meraz said that Peña followed the woman to her vehicle and told her that she would not be leaving without him. Peña then punched the woman in the jaw in an uppercut fashion, knocking the woman to the floor, the affidavit states.

As the woman got up and attempted to run back into the bar, Peña caught up and hit her again knocking her pack onto the ground, according to Meraz's affidavit. While on the ground, Peña punched and kicked the woman a few more times before taking her wallet, passport and cell phone, Meraz said. Peña then left the area. Meraz said that Peña then used the woman's phone to post a nude video of her on social media.

Meraz said that much of the attack was caught on the Blue Moon's security camera system and some of the attack was seen by bar staff.

On Thursday, 3rd Judicial District Judge Conrad Perea granted Peña a $5,000 secured bond. Court records show that a relative posted bond Thursday on Peña's behalf. Prosecutors attempted to convince Perea that Peña was dangerous and that no conditions of release could reasonably assure the public's safety.

Prosecutors pointed to Peña's past convictions, including three aggravated stalking charges, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and battery on a household member. Prosecutors also said that one of Peña's charges in this case would be upgraded because the woman had to be hospitalized from her injuries. Ultimately, Perea said that prosecutors failed to meet their burden to keep Peña jailed.

