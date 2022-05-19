Indonesia will lift its palm oil export ban from Monday

India has warned against hoarding of food grains by richer countries, making a comparison to the shortage of Covid vaccines faced by developing countries.The remarks come after questions were raised over a decision on 13 May by India, the world’s second-largest producer of wheat, to restrict exports of the grain as global prices spiral.The country’s decision comes amid a blistering heatwave that has impacted its crop production. It has defended its decision saying the aim was to ensure food security.“The decision [of 13 May] is aimed at controlling the retail prices of wheat and wheat flour — which have risen...

