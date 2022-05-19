ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Sen. John Cornyn describes AG Ken Paxton’s legal troubles as ’embarrassment’ for Texas

By Will DuPree
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jgqlk_0fk4tzz100

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Sen. John Cornyn described the legal troubles surrounding Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as an “embarrassment” for the state, as early voting is underway in the primary runoff to decide whether the incumbent will advance as the Republican nominee.

During a conference call Thursday, Cornyn responded to a reporter’s question about the runoff in the attorney general’s race between Paxton and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush. Cornyn first said he tries to stay out of primary politics. However, he added, “I will tell you that I remain very disturbed by the fact that the incumbent has had a[n] indictment hanging over his head” for the past several years.

“This is the chief law enforcement officer of the state of Texas,” Cornyn said, “and it’s a source of embarrassment, to me, that has been unresolved.”

Paxton fired back later Thursday, saying Cornyn “represents the Bush wing of the GOP.”

“I’m focused on stopping Biden’s disastrous agenda & defending Texans’ conservative values,” Paxton said. “I’m not shocked by the Senator’s comments. He represents the Bush wing of the GOP. I’ll never relate to Senator Cornyn’s ability to compromise with radical Senate Democrats in D.C.”

Paxton faces an indictment for securities fraud, an ongoing FBI investigation into allegations of abuse of office, a whistleblower lawsuit from former top aides and complaints from various groups and attorneys seeking to disbar him from the State Bar of Texas .

Paxton has avoided talking about his ongoing legal issues on the campaign trail and has instead focused on discussing his performance in office. He also received an early endorsement from former President Donald Trump, which polling shows carries strong weight with Republican primary voters.

Bush and his campaign have used the legal issues facing Paxton as one of their central attacks against the incumbent during the contentious primary. The two Democratic candidates facing off in a primary runoff of their own — Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski — have also piled onto Paxton for the same reasons.

Texas runoff face-off: GOP, Democratic Attorney General candidates vie for Paxton’s seat

KXAN reached out Thursday afternoon to the attorney general’s office and the Paxton campaign for comment, and we will update this story once a response is shared.

Cornyn also told reporters that voters will ultimately decide which Republican will advance to the general election in November.

“I can’t predict what the outcome will be,” Cornyn said, “but I do, as a former attorney general myself, I’m embarrassed by what we’re having to deal with.”

This past weekend, Cornyn traveled to Ukraine with a delegation of several other Republican lawmakers, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

On Thursday, he also voted in favor of a new $40 billion infusion of military and economic aid for Ukraine and its allies , joining 85 other senators who agreed to send the package to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 61

Mountaingazer 525
4d ago

Says the man who voted to give 40 Billion dollars to Ukraine. Talk about an embarrassment, I'll remember next time you're up for re-election.

Reply(3)
23
Kelly Hill
4d ago

There should be a law against anyone running for office if they are under 3 Felony Indictments. Cornyn is right. Paxton is a criminal and is using taxpayer money to try to get out of going to trial. Why hasn’t there been a trial after 7 years??? Surely he has paid someone off. Of all the problems we have now, what is he using our money for? Sueing Facebook! Paxton needs to go.

Reply
21
Jan Bohls
4d ago

An ongoing huge embarrassment for Texas! Seven years indicted? Who else gets that same opportunity.

Reply(6)
28
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Fbi Investigation#Ag#Republican#Gop#Texans#Senate#Democrats#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
International Business Times

Two Trump-backed Candidates Win U.S. Election Primaries, But Two Fall Short

Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party's nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday in the biggest test yet of the former president's influence in his party ahead of November's midterm elections. But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Former AG Barr: Hunter Biden case 'shameful self-dealing' by Biden family

FORMER AG BARR: HUNTER BIDEN CASE 'SHAMEFUL SELF-DEALING' BY BIDEN FAMILY. Some Republicans want a special counsel appointed to investigate presidential son Hunter Biden's shady business dealings in Ukraine, China, and elsewhere. The calls started in the last months of the Trump administration, when revelations about his activities, and suspicion that his father, President Joe Biden, might have been involved, began to emerge. (Those were, of course, the revelations some big media organizations tried to downplay and that social media giants Twitter and Facebook tried to suppress.)
U.S. POLITICS
KXAN

KXAN

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy