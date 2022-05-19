ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

McLennan County Peace officer Memorial

By Malley Jones
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmEIq_0fk4sduu00

WACO (FOX 44) – Today lives were honored at the Mclennan County Peace Memorial Service. Thirty-one roses were placed in vases today to represent each officer who has died in the line of duty in McLennan County.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there have been 105 lines of duty deaths already this year in the United States. Last year’s total was 617.

Over the last three years, the leading state has been Texas. Texas has had 24 lines of duty deaths this year. In second place are Alabama and California with 6.

“We’re facing evil, and we’re trying to protect our citizens from being victimized, and oftentimes would put ourselves in the way and our lives on the line in order to do that,” Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said. “So I’m tremendously proud of my brothers and sisters in law enforcement.”

President John F. Kennedy declared May 15th as National Peace Officer Memorial Day in 1962.

The week that day falls is National Police Week, when special recognition is paid to the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“This time in our country’s history, it is challenging to be a police officer,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said. “So to our force on behalf of the city, I have much thanks and gratitude for your daily sacrifice.”

Chief Victorian says this service is to honor them and their sacrifices and to make sure their families understand they will never be forgotten.

The list of names read today goes all the way back to the 1800s.

“We want to make sure that we honor and respect those memories for those families and those officers,” Chief Victorian said.

Chief Victorian says policing is a very noble profession, and they take an oath to protect, serve, and put that service before themselves.

“They put service before they put themselves, so when they are killed or die in the line of duty, it is important, and I feel obligated that we honor them,” Chief Victorian said.

Comments / 0

fox44news.com

Suspect identified in Temple robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) – UPDATE: The suspect in custody from a Temple robbery has been identified. Around 4:36 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a robbery at the 3000 block of Thonton Lane. A man wearing a ski mask, a black hoodie and black jeans threatened the clerk with a handgun and took cigarettes and money.
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Connally freshman identified among victims in Bosque County crash

A Connally High School freshman has been identified as one of four people killed Saturday night on a rural road near Laguna Park. “Connally High School freshman Lexi Olvera was one of the passengers killed in a collision in Bosque County,” said Wesley Holt, Connally ISD superintendent, in a statement Monday.
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Two hospitalized in Bryan shooting

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Bryan. Several Bryan Police officers responded Friday evening to the area of Pepper Tree Drive and Sprucewood Street. Residents were told to avoid this area. Two people with gunshot wounds were found, and they...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Hawaiian Falls Waco preparing for Memorial Day

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Memorial Day weekend is the traditional kickoff to summer, but it’s also an opportunity to recognize those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. On Memorial Day, Hawaiian Falls Waco is honoring the men and women who died while serving in the...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Shoemaker High School placed on brief lockdown

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen’s Shoemaker High School was placed on a brief lockdown on Monday morning. Killeen Independent School District Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Taina Maya tells FOX 44 News that this was due to unrelated police activity in the area. All classes resumed less...
KILLEEN, TX
KBTX.com

NEW: Report sheds light on former Bryan ISD coach’s arrest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX has obtained the probable cause affidavit for a former Bryan ISD softball coach who was arrested last week and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center. Enrique Luna, 44, was taken into custody on Friday, May 20, on two separate charges related to his handling...
BRYAN, TX
