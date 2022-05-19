Newaygo Co. crash sends motorcyclist to hospital
Michigan State Police says distracted driving likely caused a crash that sent a motorcycle driver to the hospital.
Troopers say it happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday on 1 Mile Road (M-20) near Sycamore Avenue in Wilcox Township.
They say a woman from Scottville was driving an SUV when she crossed the center line and hit a Rothbury man driving a motorcycle.
Troopers say the man was wearing a helmet, but he had to be airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the SUV did not get hurt.
Comments / 0