ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newaygo County, MI

Newaygo Co. crash sends motorcyclist to hospital

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaRXO_0fk4rLBj00

Michigan State Police says distracted driving likely caused a crash that sent a motorcycle driver to the hospital.

Troopers say it happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday on 1 Mile Road (M-20) near Sycamore Avenue in Wilcox Township.

They say a woman from Scottville was driving an SUV when she crossed the center line and hit a Rothbury man driving a motorcycle.

Troopers say the man was wearing a helmet, but he had to be airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV did not get hurt.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
miheadlines.com

3 involved in Car Crash, Including 4-yr-old Child in Ottawa County

BEECHWOOD,, MI – On May 20th, 2022, at approximately 6:02 PM the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a 2-car personal injury crash on Butternut Drive north of James Street. The investigation at the scene determined a 49-year-old woman, from Holland, was driving a gold Mercury SUV...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Newaygo County, MI
City
Scottville, MI
Newaygo County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
Newaygo County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWMTCw

Deputies arrest suspect in Ottawa County stabbing incident

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County sheriff's deputies arrest a man accused of stabbing someone following an argument on Sunday, according to investigators. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing at a home in the intersection of Woodside Drive and Franklin Street in Holland Township around 3:42 a.m..
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Michigan State Police#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Newaygo Co#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Winchester arrested when meth found in vehicle

MARION – The Michigan State Police post out of Cadillac investigated an incident earlier this month which involved two residents from Osceola County. The report indicates a trooper stopped a vehicle on Wright Street near Leeson Street for not having a registration plate. The driver was a 44-year-old man...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy