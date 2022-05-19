Newaygo Co. crash sends motorcyclist to hospital

Michigan State Police says distracted driving likely caused a crash that sent a motorcycle driver to the hospital.

Troopers say it happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday on 1 Mile Road (M-20) near Sycamore Avenue in Wilcox Township.

They say a woman from Scottville was driving an SUV when she crossed the center line and hit a Rothbury man driving a motorcycle.

Troopers say the man was wearing a helmet, but he had to be airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV did not get hurt.

