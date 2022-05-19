Sheriff’s Office investigating $150,000 fraud on East Side
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Wednesday from the East side that someone had been defrauded out of $150,000. According to a report...www.kpcw.org
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Wednesday from the East side that someone had been defrauded out of $150,000. According to a report...www.kpcw.org
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0