Summit County, UT

Sheriff’s Office investigating $150,000 fraud on East Side

By KPCW
 4 days ago
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Wednesday from the East side that someone had been defrauded out of $150,000. According to a report...

KPCW

Park City, UT
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

