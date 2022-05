Every retired professional athlete faces the same reckoning: Where’s the next rush? Tracy McGrady, the high-flying Hall of Fame basketball legend, is living it. His Ones Basketball League (OBL), a one-on-one round-robin basketball tournament, is taking place over seven weekends in seven cities. (Next stop this weekend: Chicago Hope Academy Athletic Center). The winner of each regional tournament gets a $10,000 cash prize an invitation to the Finals. There, 21 players (the top three from each region) will vie for a $250,000 grand prize and be crowned “Ruler of the Court.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO