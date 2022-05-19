Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: New Madrid; Stoddard The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central New Madrid County in southeastern Missouri Southeastern Stoddard County in southeastern Missouri * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1248 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Malden, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Risco around 1255 PM CDT. Parma around 100 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Canalou, Sikeston, Morehouse and Matthews. This includes Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 52 and 65. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

