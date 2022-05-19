ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-19 17:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Illinois. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clinton; Essex; Franklin; Hamilton; Herkimer; Jefferson; Lewis; Madison; Oneida; Onondaga; Oswego; St. Lawrence; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 256 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CLINTON ESSEX FRANKLIN HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS MADISON ONEIDA ONONDAGA OSWEGO ST. LAWRENCE WARREN
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for New Madrid, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: New Madrid; Stoddard The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central New Madrid County in southeastern Missouri Southeastern Stoddard County in southeastern Missouri * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1248 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Malden, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Risco around 1255 PM CDT. Parma around 100 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Canalou, Sikeston, Morehouse and Matthews. This includes Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 52 and 65. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Baxter; Boone; Clark; Clay; Cleburne; Cleveland; Conway; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Dallas; Faulkner; Fulton; Garland; Grant; Greene; Hot Spring; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Lawrence; Lee; Logan; Lonoke; Marion; Mississippi; Monroe; Montgomery; Newton; Perry; Phillips; Pike; Poinsett; Polk; Pope; Prairie; Pulaski; Randolph; Saline; Scott; Searcy; Sharp; St. Francis; Stone; Van Buren; White; Woodruff; Yell SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 257 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS BAXTER BOONE CLARK CLAY CLEBURNE CLEVELAND CONWAY CRAIGHEAD CRITTENDEN CROSS DALLAS FAULKNER FULTON GARLAND GRANT GREENE HOT SPRING INDEPENDENCE IZARD JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON LAWRENCE LEE LOGAN LONOKE MARION MISSISSIPPI MONROE MONTGOMERY NEWTON PERRY PHILLIPS PIKE POINSETT POLK POPE PRAIRIE PULASKI RANDOLPH SALINE SCOTT SEARCY SHARP ST. FRANCIS STONE VAN BUREN WHITE WOODRUFF YELL
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

