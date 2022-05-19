She's Wondering If It's Wrong To Lie To Her Husband About How Expensive Their Rent Is

A woman is currently married to her husband, and they couldn't be more different in regards to their family situations and money.

She grew up rich, and her mom and dad gifted her a trust fund as soon as she graduated from college, which her mom and dad did pay for completely.

On the other hand, her husband grew up without money really, and he had to work so incredibly hard to even graduate college.

Her husband is still in debt from the loans he had to take out for college, and he has more debt to his name aside from his college loans.

"I know I'll never understand what it's like to worry about money or the stress that my husband has been through because of money," she explained.

"That being said, he's married to someone with money and I would like to help him with some of his money woes. I offered to pay off his college debt for him and he refused, stating pride as his reason, and that he doesn't want anyone to think he's with me for my money."

She loves her husband, and he loves her, so she doesn't see why it matters what other people will think.

Her husband still is too proud to accept help from her financially, which brings us to their recent dilemma.

She and her husband moved to LA not that long ago, hoping their careers will really take off there.

They are in the middle of searching for an apartment, and her husband expects them to pay for all their expenses equally.

She didn't think that was a good idea, since LA is so expensive, and she told her husband it would be better for her to cover their rent while he covers their utility bills.

"But, once again, he refused this. He said he couldn't live with himself if he let his wife foot the bills because he couldn't," she said.

"We saw an apartment the other day that both of us loved and that we thought was in our price range."

Well, there was a mistake on the listed rental cost, and the apartment is $1,000 more than they thought it was.

If she and her husband split their bills evenly, there's no way that this apartment is in their price range.

She decided to secretly speak to the landlord of the apartment and ask if he could send them a bill at the mislisted price for rent every month while she pays him the extra $1,000 without her husband knowing.

The landlord agreed to this arrangement, and she wants to be able to move in there next month.

"It's the first apartment we've both agreed on and the first one he's actually liked," she continued.

"We'd still split the bills 50/50, and we'd still be splitting the rent 50/50 in his eyes, he just wouldn't know I'm paying the difference on the sly."

She's wondering if it's wrong to lie to her husband about the rent while she just goes behind his back and pays the extra money without him even knowing.

Another reason why she wants to move forward with this plan is that she is 5 weeks pregnant and her husband doesn't know that yet.

She feels concerned for the safety of her child if she lives in an apartment within their budget, as it won't be in a neighborhood that she considers safe.

Do you think she should agree to rent this apartment and not tell her husband the real cost?

