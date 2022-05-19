Walkers celebrate National Day of Prayer

Rev. Ken Steigler blows the shofar, or ram's horn, calling all within hearing distance to come and pray.

Commissioner Jim Dyer reads a proclamation from Mayor Vivian Jones.

Marion and Rev. Enoch Holloway, left, walk toward Wake Forest town Hall with the Matthew group.

More than two dozen people participated in the Wake Forest Prayer Walk.

WAKE FOREST — More than two dozen people participated in the Prayer Walk to celebrate the National Day of Prayer on May 5. Organized by 3CM (Christian Clergy, Chaplains and Missionaries) leaders Marion Holloway, Rev. Ryan Seigers, Rev. Bert Woodburn, Rev. Robert Gallagher and Rev. Ken Steigler, groups walked from four locations named Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, to Centennial Plaza for a brief prayer and proclamation from Mayor Vivian Jones, read by Commissioner Jim Dyer. The full group then walked back to the seminary for a prayer meeting.