VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted in Carthage, Missouri
CARTHAGE, Mo. — KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox received a video of a funnel cloud in Southwest Carthage, Missouri.
Amy Black shared the video with OzarksFirst. It was taken at 11:55 a.m. Thursday, May 19.
Meteorologists said the storm was warned as a severe thunderstorm with a possible tornado tag.
