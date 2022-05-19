ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines hit-and-run victim's family still searching for an important personal item: her cell phone

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree weeks ago, 14-year-old Ama Cardenas was...

Woman shot dead in Waterloo, Police asking for help from public

WATERLOO, Iowa — Police are asking for help in tracking down the person who shot and killed a woman in Waterloo early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 600 block of Sumner around 3:24am Sunday for a report of shots fired. Later, officers investigating the area found a woman in the passenger seat of a car in the 200 block of Manson with a gunshot wound. First responders immediately worked to save her life and rush her to a local hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.
WATERLOO, IA
Police looking for suspect in overnight Casey’s robbery

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge Police are looking for a suspect in an overnight robbery. Officers were called to the Casey’s General Store, at 2007 North 15th St., at 11:42 p.m. on Sunday. Police say a man entered the store, wearing all black clothing and a face...
FORT DODGE, IA
Police: Woman stabs man after arguing in the car

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is recovering in a Des Moines hospital this morning after being stabbed in the arm. It happened on Mattern Avenue and East 14th street around 1 Sunday morning. Des Moines police say a man and woman were arguing in the car. The man...
DES MOINES, IA
Woman dies after being found shot in car

WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Sunday morning. Officers say they responded to a call of shots fired around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. They located a vehicle with the victim inside. First responders rushed her to a nearby hospital,...
WATERLOO, IA
Police: Des Moines man fired a gun from his porch

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is out of jail on Sunday night after police say he fired a gun from his front porch. Jeffrey Jones is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Police say home surveillance video shows Jones on his porch firing a gun...
DES MOINES, IA
Red Oak man arrested for Interference with Official Acts

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested Randall Wesley Lynn Butts, 29, this morning for Interference with Official Acts. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of E Hammond Street for a 911 domestic call. Officers made contact at the residence and during the investigation, Butts was arrested. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was held on $300 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcyclist was injured after losing control of their bike while trying to get on I-380. It happened around 6:00pm where the interstate crosses River Forest Road in Black Hawk County. The driver lost control while turning onto the on ramp. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities say their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
Waterloo Police investigating after woman shot and killed

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are seeking any information related to the shooting death of a woman early on Sunday morning. At around 3:24 a.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots in the 600 block of Sumner Street. Officers were able to locate a vehicle nearby in the 200 block of Manson Street which contained a female passenger who had been shot.
WATERLOO, IA
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report May 20, 2022

Keon Lowe, age 24, 2352 SE 8th St, Des Moines, was arrested for Driving While License Denied Or Revoked. James Pena, age 24, 1702 3rd St, Perry, was arrested on a warrant for Failure To Appear. Jadin Sprague, Dexter, was traveling south on N Ave at 150th St, when she...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Crash near Mayflower Hall leads to arrest on OWI, drug charges

A late night Iowa City car accident has led to drunk driving and drug charges against a Poweshiek County man. Iowa City Police were called to the area of Mayflower Hall just after 10:45 Saturday night for a reckless driver who almost hit the complainant. Moments later, police received a report of a single vehicle crash near Dubuque Street and Ridge Road that disabled a 2016 Ford F150. One caller said both the driver and passenger seemed highly intoxicated. Another said a second vehicle had stopped at the scene, and all the subjects were yelling at each other.
IOWA CITY, IA
DMPD arrest shooting suspect also wanted in homicide investigation

DES MOINES, IOWA — A man wanted for questioning in a March homicide investigation in Des Moines has now been arrested and charged with shooting a man earlier this week. Brian Houston, Jr. was taken into custody on Friday and charged with Attempted Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Police say Houston shot […]
DES MOINES, IA
Jefferson Man Accused of Attempted Murder

A Jefferson man is accused of attempted murder following an incident Monday night in Jefferson. Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse says 25-year-old Zachery Waters-Rice was serving probation and on a work release program in Fort Dodge after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for domestic abuse from a previous incident this past March. Clouse tells Raccoon Valley Radio Waters-Rice allegedly left the work release program and came back to Jefferson where officers were first notified by a caller at 8:09pm Monday that Waters-Rice had allegedly discharged a shotgun that was pulled from a duffle bag on a bike at a passing vehicle heading south on Cedar Street.
JEFFERSON, IA
People injured after Cedar Falls rollover crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:01 p.m. on Friday night Cedar Falls Police, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue, and Mercy One Paramedics were sent to the 2500 block of North Union Road in Cedar Falls after receiving a report of a vehicle rollover accident. At the scene, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue extricated the vehicle’s occupants. Mercy One Paramedics transported the occupants to local hospitals. One of the occupants was taken to the University of Iowa by AirCare later.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Driveway Accident Kills Iowa 2-Year-Old, Identity Released

Vehicles are big, but kids are small. If you think you can see everything around you, perhaps you should think again. Despite such advancements in vehicle technology as the backup camera where you can see (and hear) what's behind you without even turning your eyes off the wheel, a national nonprofit group has uncovered a startling statistic, stating an average of about 50 children a week get run over in their own driveway.
BAXTER, IA

