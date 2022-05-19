Des Moines hit-and-run victim's family still searching for an important personal item: her cell phone

A late night Iowa City car accident has led to drunk driving and drug charges against a Poweshiek County man. Iowa City Police were called to the area of Mayflower Hall just after 10:45 Saturday night for a reckless driver who almost hit the complainant. Moments later, police received a report of a single vehicle crash near Dubuque Street and Ridge Road that disabled a 2016 Ford F150. One caller said both the driver and passenger seemed highly intoxicated. Another said a second vehicle had stopped at the scene, and all the subjects were yelling at each other.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO