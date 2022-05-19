Des Moines hit-and-run victim's family still searching for an important personal item: her cell phone

WATERLOO, Iowa — Police are asking for help in tracking down the person who shot and killed a woman in Waterloo early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 600 block of Sumner around 3:24am Sunday for a report of shots fired. Later, officers investigating the area found a woman in the passenger seat of a car in the 200 block of Manson with a gunshot wound. First responders immediately worked to save her life and rush her to a local hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge Police are looking for a suspect in an overnight robbery. Officers were called to the Casey’s General Store, at 2007 North 15th St., at 11:42 p.m. on Sunday. Police say a man entered the store, wearing all black clothing and a face...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is recovering in a Des Moines hospital this morning after being stabbed in the arm. It happened on Mattern Avenue and East 14th street around 1 Sunday morning. Des Moines police say a man and woman were arguing in the car. The man...
The State Center Police Department has announced the arrest of a north central Iowa man on charges relating to a shots fired incident that occurred in the community earlier this year. On Saturday, the department announced the arrest of Noe Hernandez Espino of Eagle Grove, Iowa for actions related to...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is out of jail on Sunday night after police say he fired a gun from his front porch. Jeffrey Jones is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Police say home surveillance video shows Jones on his porch firing a gun...
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested Randall Wesley Lynn Butts, 29, this morning for Interference with Official Acts. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of E Hammond Street for a 911 domestic call. Officers made contact at the residence and during the investigation, Butts was arrested. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was held on $300 bond.
BOONE, Iowa — Three young adults from the Des Moines area are facing multiple charges after fleeing from a stolen vehicle in Boone early Friday morning, according to the Boone Police Department. Police began investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Marion Street at about 2 a.m.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcyclist was injured after losing control of their bike while trying to get on I-380. It happened around 6:00pm where the interstate crosses River Forest Road in Black Hawk County. The driver lost control while turning onto the on ramp. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities say their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Keon Lowe, age 24, 2352 SE 8th St, Des Moines, was arrested for Driving While License Denied Or Revoked. James Pena, age 24, 1702 3rd St, Perry, was arrested on a warrant for Failure To Appear. Jadin Sprague, Dexter, was traveling south on N Ave at 150th St, when she...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A convenience store on Des Moines' east side has been robbed three times in the last three weeks. Des Moines police say the gunman walked into the store Thursday night and put a handgun to the clerk's head at about 11 p.m. last night. Police...
ANKENY, Iowa — A search warrant filed in Polk County contains new details on what happened to the four-year-old who died from a gunshot wound in Ankeny earlier this week. Ankeny police have identified the girl as Savannah Holmes. According to the warrant, when officers arrived on scene Tuesday...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police on Friday announced an arrest of a suspect in a May 16 shooting who is also considered a material witness in a deadly March shooting. On March 3, someone shot and killed 34-year-old Blake Meyers in the 900 block of Walker Street.
A late night Iowa City car accident has led to drunk driving and drug charges against a Poweshiek County man. Iowa City Police were called to the area of Mayflower Hall just after 10:45 Saturday night for a reckless driver who almost hit the complainant. Moments later, police received a report of a single vehicle crash near Dubuque Street and Ridge Road that disabled a 2016 Ford F150. One caller said both the driver and passenger seemed highly intoxicated. Another said a second vehicle had stopped at the scene, and all the subjects were yelling at each other.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of guns officers are recovering from young people across the city has increased over the last few years, according to the Des Moines Police Department. "When you look at the number of firearms that were taken out of the hands of kids who...
DES MOINES, IOWA — A man wanted for questioning in a March homicide investigation in Des Moines has now been arrested and charged with shooting a man earlier this week. Brian Houston, Jr. was taken into custody on Friday and charged with Attempted Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Police say Houston shot […]
A Jefferson man is accused of attempted murder following an incident Monday night in Jefferson. Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse says 25-year-old Zachery Waters-Rice was serving probation and on a work release program in Fort Dodge after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for domestic abuse from a previous incident this past March. Clouse tells Raccoon Valley Radio Waters-Rice allegedly left the work release program and came back to Jefferson where officers were first notified by a caller at 8:09pm Monday that Waters-Rice had allegedly discharged a shotgun that was pulled from a duffle bag on a bike at a passing vehicle heading south on Cedar Street.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:01 p.m. on Friday night Cedar Falls Police, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue, and Mercy One Paramedics were sent to the 2500 block of North Union Road in Cedar Falls after receiving a report of a vehicle rollover accident. At the scene, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue extricated the vehicle’s occupants. Mercy One Paramedics transported the occupants to local hospitals. One of the occupants was taken to the University of Iowa by AirCare later.
Vehicles are big, but kids are small. If you think you can see everything around you, perhaps you should think again. Despite such advancements in vehicle technology as the backup camera where you can see (and hear) what's behind you without even turning your eyes off the wheel, a national nonprofit group has uncovered a startling statistic, stating an average of about 50 children a week get run over in their own driveway.
