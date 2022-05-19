ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Police arrest man in burglary, still searching for another

By Maggie Matteson
 4 days ago

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man for burglary earlier this month – but another person remains at large.

Officials say that deputies responded to the 17000-block of Andrew Street in Athens on May 2 after a burglary was reported. The victim said that their security camera caught the crime.

Two men were caught in the video. Tyler Houston Haggermaker, 26, of Athens and Isaiah Hernandez Whitworth, 21 were recorded stealing electronics and tools.

Haggermaker is in custody for third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. He is being held at Limestone County Detention Center on a $3,500 bond.

Officers are still looking for Whitworth. He is described as a 5’11 white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is said to be about 150 pounds. He was last seen on the 15000-block of Reid Road in Athens.

If you have any information on Whitworth, please contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.

