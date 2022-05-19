Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn Welcome Baby Girl: ‘We Are Both So in Love With Her’

Click here to read the full article.

Ed Sheeran is a father of two!

The “Shivers” singer took to Instagram on Thursday (May 19) to reveal that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby girl, through an adorable Instagram photo of a pair of baby-sized socks. “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4,” Sheeran wrote in the caption.

Sheeran and Seaborn are already parents to nearly two-year-old daughter Lyra Antarctica, and they announced the news of her birth in September 2020 with a similar picture featuring a pair of socks.

The couple have kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but they’ve known each other since they were kids in Sheffield, England and even went to high school together. The pair reconnected in 2015 while Sheeran was touring in the U.S. and Seaborn was living in Manhattan, and they spent time reconnecting at Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July party that year.

“I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party,” he told People. “I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

They tied the knot in 2018.