Boiling Springs’ Tristan Smith preparing for MLB Draft

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – Boiling Springs senior pitcher Tristan Smith has concluded his high school career, but his days on the mound are far from over as he gets ready for the MLB Draft this July.

“Going out there and just competing and trying your hardest to get the guys out each time. I think it’s fun.”

Fun is something that Boiling Springs pitcher Tristan Smith has been having a lot of his senior season.

“I’m probably the super calm type,” said Smith. “I just like getting in my zone and doing my thing.”

The Clemson commit registered 120 strikeouts in 52.1 innings pitched, over two strikeouts per inning. He allowed just four runs all year, and posted an ERA of .542, going 6-1. Numbers like those make it easy to see why he’s a top 35 high school prospect projected to go as early as the first round of the upcoming draft.

“It motivates me to be the best me and keep on doing my best so I can see where the results are in the draft,” Smith said.

“I was amazed at his mechanics as a seventh-grader,” Boiling Springs Head Coach Jeff Lipscomb added. “And the way the ball exploded out of his hand, we were like ‘I have never seen a kid throw a baseball like that’.”

Among his arsenal of pitches is a scorching fastball, routinely in the low to mid 90s, but he’s clocked in as high as 96 to 97 miles per hour. Now that’s some serious heat.

“You watch MLB and they’re throwing 92 and 95,” said Lipscomb. “Him being from the left side and the movement he’s got, also the spin rate, is unbelievable. He’s like a man among boys.”

The five-year varsity starter has garnered the attention from all 30 MLB teams, with scouts flocking to Boiling Springs every home game to catch a glimpse of the southpaw prospect.

“I usually just zone them out and just do my own thing like I always do and just go after the team,” Smith said. “It feels good to just know they’re interested in you and see how hard you work, but I still [have] got a long way to go.”

“He has handled it extremely well,” Lipscomb said of Smith’s composure. “He is mentally tough. He [doesn’t] let that type of environment affect him.”

The 2022 MLB Draft begins Sunday, July 17 and runs through Tuesday, July 19.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.