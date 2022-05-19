ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Local officials, voter groups react to early voting turnout

By Alyssa Lyons
WRDW-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Polls have been open now for nearly two weeks for early voting. Richmond County Board of Elections says they’ve seen a record number of early voters, with more opting for in-person, and moving other voting options to the back of the line. More than...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Changes coming to Richmond County Schools for 2022-2023

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – As this school year comes to a close, Richmond County School Board members are already planning for next year. During the May 17th, Board of Education meeting, members approved a new bell schedule to begin for the 2022-23 school year. This schedule adjusts the start and end times for schools […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

“Rally in the Alley” kicks off Aiken’s election season

AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The Aiken County Republican Party had a ‘Rally in the Alley’ for all candidates. More than 12 candidates showed up to the meet and greet where they spoke on matters serious to their community and state.  “You know, we went through the pandemic, but I’m here to tell you that I sit […]
AIKEN, SC
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Eligibility for $1,000 checks

Bonus Stimulus checks worth up to $1,000 are available to qualifying employees in the state of Georgia, going out as bonus checks. Residents in Augusta, Georgia who are front line workers are set to see the $1,000 bonus checks. Many states and cities have taken on the role of giving...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Richmond County, GA
Government
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM | Lost on the faultline: The invisible children

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – The I-TEAM uncovered nearly 3,000 students in the Richmond County School System are unaccounted for this school year. Our eight-month investigation found the school district coding missing children as transfers or homeschool without any proof they are in school somewhere else. Seniors will begin walking...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

CSRA News: Last Day of School for Burke and Lincoln Counties

It’s a day of celebration for students in Burke and Lincoln counties. Today is the last day of school in both counties. Students also have early release in both school districts. Next week, Tuesday will be the last day in Richmond County; Wednesday marks the end of the school year in Columbia County; and Thursday will be the last day in McDuffie County. All schools in those districts will have early release on the last day. The school year doesn’t end until June 2 for students in Aiken and Edgefield Counties.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Crews begin work on North Augusta Forward revitalization project

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been almost two months since North Augusta Forward announced big plans for the old carpet shop on Georgia Avenue. Monday marks the beginning of phase one to give this gateway to North Augusta a complete makeover. Here’s a closer look at how the...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

City of Augusta has 80+ jobs available

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - If you're looking for a job and think working for the City of Augusta might be right up your alley, you may be in luck. The Augusta-Richmond County government has more than eighty open job listings. Available positions range from office workers such as accountants and administrative assistants to fieldwork jobs like road workers and truck drivers. There are even positions available at the fire department and airport.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Absentee Voting#Election Day#Wrdw Wagt Rrb#Usher
cobbcountycourier.com

Georgia Supreme Court hears case arguing for Confederate monument protections

By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgia Supreme Court justices heard arguments Thursday on cases that could determine if an organization with Confederate roots must prove they would be harmed by the removal of monuments in order to sue local government officials.
GEORGIA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Strom Thurmond move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Columbia; Richmond The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Columbia County in east central Georgia Central Richmond County in east central Georgia Southwestern Edgefield County in central South Carolina West central Aiken County in central South Carolina Southeastern McCormick County in central South Carolina * Until 1115 AM EDT. * At 1039 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Gordon, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Aiken, North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Martinez, Fort Gordon, Augusta, Clearwater, Belvedere, Edgefield, Hephzibah, Glendale, South Augusta, Midtown, Riverwood, Summerville, Augusta Mall, Daniel Field, Village Plaza Shopping Center and Augusta National Golf Club. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 184 and 201. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 16 and 23. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Local blood bank offering extra perks for donors this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering special incentives this week to encourage donations. The local blood bank is in urgent need of all blood types, but especially O positive and O negative blood donors. This week, all donors who come into Shepeard’s Aiken, Augusta and Evans...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Coastal Observer

Candidate for governor backs dredging port for steel mill

State Sen. Mia McLeod brought her gubernatorial campaign back to Georgetown this week to support local steelworkers and call for the dredging of the port of Georgetown. “Liberty Steel currently employs around 65 workers, but with an investment of dredging the port of Georgetown to its project depth of 27 feet, Liberty Steel would be able to expand its operation,” McLeod said. “Because the port’s depth is currently only 18 feet, there are restrictions on what types of vessels may utilize it. Instead of turning away business, we need to send a message that this port is open for business.”
GEORGETOWN, SC
WRDW-TV

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Latest developments at SRS

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Nuclear Site is one of the most fascinating places in the river region. From countless projects to site tours being back after two years, it’s time we checked in to get details on what’s next for the plant. Bob Bonnett, SRNS Tour...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

City leaders express concerns over section 8 housing shortage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We’re finding out more about the section 8 housing vouchers that Augusta’s Housing Authority leaders plan to distribute to people living in Dogwood Terrace if that demolition and redevelopment application is approved. NewsChannel 6 spoke with the Deputy Executive Director of the housing authority. The Augusta Housing Authority is still preparing […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

See Downtown North Augusta come to life with this year's Spring Fest!

[FULL] Morning Mix - National Rescue Dog Day, local springtime events, and more!. A decade-long I-TEAM investigation, thrust into the national spotlight after a hearing on Capitol Hill, is now seeing results here at home. Plus, a follow up on an Aiken County shooting and talks about Augusta parks. Here are your top headlines.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

CCSO issues scam warning for CSRA

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has issued a scam alert for the CSRA. According to their Facebook page, a man calls claiming to be a deputy with CCSO. He alleges there is a warrant out and money needs to be paid in order not to be arrested. The scam artist […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bleckley, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Columbia, Dodge, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bleckley; Bulloch; Burke; Candler; Columbia; Dodge; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Glascock; Hancock; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Laurens; Lincoln; McDuffie; Montgomery; Pulaski; Richmond; Screven; Tattnall; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Warren; Washington; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLECKLEY BULLOCH BURKE CANDLER COLUMBIA DODGE EFFINGHAM EMANUEL EVANS GLASCOCK HANCOCK JEFFERSON JENKINS JOHNSON LAURENS LINCOLN MCDUFFIE MONTGOMERY PULASKI RICHMOND SCREVEN TATTNALL TELFAIR TOOMBS TREUTLEN WARREN WASHINGTON WHEELER WILCOX WILKINSON
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Gasoline prices keep rising in Augusta and across the country

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s average gasoline price is up 14 cents from a week ago, a steeper increase than the national rate. The average price Monday in Georgia is $4.14 per gallon, up from $4 a week ago. In Augusta, the average price Monday is $4.13, up from $4.01 a week ago.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy