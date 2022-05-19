Local officials, voter groups react to early voting turnout

Effective: 2022-05-23 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Strom Thurmond move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Columbia; Richmond The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Columbia County in east central Georgia Central Richmond County in east central Georgia Southwestern Edgefield County in central South Carolina West central Aiken County in central South Carolina Southeastern McCormick County in central South Carolina * Until 1115 AM EDT. * At 1039 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Gordon, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Aiken, North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Martinez, Fort Gordon, Augusta, Clearwater, Belvedere, Edgefield, Hephzibah, Glendale, South Augusta, Midtown, Riverwood, Summerville, Augusta Mall, Daniel Field, Village Plaza Shopping Center and Augusta National Golf Club. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 184 and 201. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 16 and 23. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO