ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer County, IN

Rising gas prices and taxes hit drivers, non-profits

By Cody Bailey
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pucvB_0fk4nOPO00

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) – Gas prices across the country and in Indiana continue to reach record levels, which is bad timing as we approach the Summer travel season. Some residents, and one Spencer County non-profit group, are hopeful potential gas tax freezes could provide much-needed relief.

“My dad lives in Owensboro, and I miss him a lot. I can barely go see him,” says Rockport resident Mateo Suarez. In addition to the impacts on family visits, Suarez says with the Indiana average for gasoline over $4.60 per gallon, he is altering Summer plans that would normally include a trip to nearby Lincoln State Park.

House passes bill to crack down on gasoline ‘price gouging’

“We barely go out of town sometimes,” explains Suarez.

The Indiana Department of Revenue breaks down the high price of a gallon of gas. The average retail price for gasoline in Indiana is around $3.43, which is the price before adding taxes. Once state sales and gas taxes are applied, accompanied by the federal gas tax, the state average jumps well above $4 per gallon. Not only is this hurting every day drivers, but the Spencer County Council on Aging is feeling the pinch, too.

“Our budget for this year was $26,000 for gas alone, and we’ve went through a quarter of that already this year,” explains council Executive Director Angela Turner. “And with gas prices rising, we’re going to quickly go through that and maybe some more.”

The Council on Aging largely assists elderly residents with their transportation needs to and from medical visits. The group also offers at-home services for those in need. As the price at the pump continues to surge, Turner says the Spencer County group has been forced to think outside the box.

Tyson Foods providing rideshare option to workers

“With the rising cost of gas, we’re going to make sure we try to double up on our passengers,” says Turner.

There have been some discussions among Indiana lawmakers about freezing state gas taxes, though a large portion of those tax dollars go towards infrastructure repairs. Still, Suarez says he prefers relief at the pump, even at the expense of various road projects.

“Honestly, if we could go even-even, that would be perfect,” says Suarez. “The main thing, gas prices, hold on to it, and hold off.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
wbiw.com

Record high gas prices in Indiana have risen again

INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have risen 18.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.59 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 68.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.67 a...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

These were Indiana’s biggest cities 150 years ago

(STACKER) — After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana State Police reveal closures due to bikers

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) will be shutting down parts of roads due to motorcyclists. On May 24, police will be shutting down portions of US 41 near Warrenton Road and I-64 eastbound at US 41 while hundreds of motorcyclists stop at Love’s Truck Stop at US 41 and Warrenton Road. […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockport, IN
County
Spencer County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Traffic
wamwamfm.com

Lawmakers Call for Gas Tax Suspension

Many state lawmakers are calling for the state’s gas tax to be suspended in an effort to relieve the hurt Hoosiers are feeling at the pump. Gas prices have hit record highs in Indiana averaging over $4.60 a gallon. If the gas tax were to be suspended, that would...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana gas prices: Will the gas tax get suspended?

INDIANAPOLIS — As Statehouse Democrats continue their push to suspend state taxes on gasoline for at least three months, Gov. Eric Holcomb still won’t say whether he plans to call lawmakers back into session to consider the idea. Hoosiers are paying more in state taxes at the pump than ever before at 56.1 cents per gallon. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Fire Dept. aims to save lives with blood

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department is teaming up with the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center (WKRBC) in order to save more lives around the Tri-State. OFD says they’re working together for the blood center’s annual “Save Our Summer” blood drive. Officials with the event say the drive ensures blood availability for their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Gouging#Non Profits#Lincoln State Park#House#The Council On Aging L
95.3 MNC

Indiana Conservation Officer saves man thrown from boat

An Indiana Conservation Officer saved a mans life after he was thrown from his boat on Mississinewa Lake Thursday in central Indiana. Officer Hunter Law was patrolling the lake around 10:25 a.m. when he heard a boat engine rev up and then die according to a press release for Indiana DNR Law Enforcement.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County offers free public record searches

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re looking to get ahold of public records, you’re in luck! The Daviess County Clerks Office says they are offering a free public record search through eCCLIX. Officials say users will need to setup an account to access the system, but there are no limits on the number of searches […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Providence under a boil water advisory

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Providence Public works Department has announced a boil water advisory for the area. The City of Providence Water System has issued a Boil Water Advisory for the entire Providence Water System. This is a precautionary measure due to pressure loss from a main water line break. This advisory […]
PROVIDENCE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Gas Price
14news.com

Dispatch: Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway Monday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us a truck flipped over on the Lloyd Expressway Monday morning. They say that happened in the 4700 block of West Lloyd Expressway. Our crew on scene tells us two vehicles were involved. We’ll keep you updated as we continue to learn more.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Duke Energy reports over 800 Tri-State outages

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Duke Energy is reporting over 800 outages in the Tri-State area. The company says that there are over 45,000 outages in Indiana. A severe weather system moved through Indiana that knocked out power for many residents throughout the state.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Storm damage reported across Indiana counties

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple counties and cities across Indiana have been affected by storm damage overnight. This includes Edinburg, Franklin, Bedford, and Bartholomew County. Bartholomew County was hit by an intense storm. Police are responding to several weather-related calls. Several homes and trailer parks were affected in...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Take a trip to the Indiana State Parks through a new education grant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - New grants are available for educators of K-12 students interested in taking field trips to Indiana State Parks!. This is all through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation. Indiana is home to 24 state parks and this gives students a chance to learn more about the state's...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

3 confirmed tornadoes in Indiana Saturday, May 21st 2022

INDIANAPOLIS -On Sunday the National Weather Service in Indianapolis surveyed storm damage from Saturday the 21st. The survey concluded that three tornadoes occurred south of Indianapolis that afternoon. Quick information on the tornadoes Three weak tornadoes total 3:40PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Brown County 3:48PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Johnson County […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Walnut St. partially closing for half a year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Starting May 30, the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) says Walnut Street will be closed to through traffic from Weinbach Avenue to Boeke Road. Water, storm sewer and road upgrades will be made as crews work on the street for 180 days. According to EWSU, the upgrades are related to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy