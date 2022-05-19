ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Shoreham, RI

Mohegan Bluffs Staircase on Block Island Closed to Public for Critical Repairs Starting May 23

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAVk7_0fk4nEa800

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Thursday that the Edward S. Payne overlook and Mohegan Bluffs staircase on Block Island will be closed to the public due to repairs on the staircase beginning May 23. DEM is partnering with the Town of New Shoreham Fire Department to close the parking lot and staircase until the work is completed.

“Public spaces must be accessible for public enjoyment and accessibility starts with safety,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “We hope that those wishing to take in the dramatic view of the Atlantic from the overlook will understand that it must be temporarily closed while the staircase is being repaired. As always, DEM appreciates the partnership of the Town of New Shoreham and The Nature Conservancy in ensuring public access to this spectacular vista.”

The Mohegan Bluffs are around 150 feet high and located on the southeast coast of Block Island. The staircase has over 140 steps that lead from the top of the bluffs to the beach below. DEM’s contractor is Cranston-based Sole Source Construction.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

Related
Newport Buzz

House of the Week: Downtown Newport Compound Offered For $4,550,000

41 Pelham Street & 199 Spring Street – $4,550,000 – 12 bedrooms – 8.5 bathrooms – 10,480 sq ft. offered by Lila Delman Compass Real Estate. A singular opportunity to own 2 contiguous properties, both zoned General Business, in the most desirable downtown district: Historic Hill. 41 Pelham Street & 199 Spring Street. Considering the zoning, substantial interior and exterior living spaces, private parking, and with a total of 12 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, 7 ensuite, the offering presents multiple value-add scenarios, from transient guest facilities, boutique hotel, restaurant, and fine event destination, to condo conversion. A few steps from the front door will put you in the heart of Newport’s world-renowned Harbor Front, one of the most vibrant and popular vacation destinations in the world, and considering the central location, the property provides a surprisingly peaceful setting with a private back yard and interior garden.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Condo Of The Week: 5th Ward Condo In Converted Rectory Listed For $995,000

2 Eastnor Road #4 – $995,000 – 2 bedrooms – 2 bathrooms – 1,300 sq ft. Listed by Edge Realty RI. Welcome to Two Eastnor, Newport’s newest boutique condominium project built by J2Construct and designed by 2Hands Studio. This four unit association is located in Newport’s historic Fifth Ward neighborhood, just steps from the harbor, dining and shopping on Thames Street, and a short ride to Gooseberry Beach. Formerly a rectory, the interior of this striking brick building has been completely rebuilt and thoughtfully styled in to elegant, modern residences slated for completion in Spring 2022. Unit 4 is the perfect pied-a-terre, featuring two bedrooms, an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, and oak floors throughout. Renderings and additional photos to follow, assessment and taxes TBD.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

AG Neronha securs over $200 million in value for RI ratepayers and Act on Climate mandates in PPL-Narragansett Electric sale

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that in exchange for an agreement that secures $200 million in value for Rhode Island ratepayers along with mandated steps toward meeting Act on Climate goals, the Office has withdrawn its objection to the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers’ (DPUC) approval of the sale of Narragansett Electric by National Grid to PPL Corporation. The agreement provides benefits and protections for Rhode Islanders far exceeding the conditions imposed by the DPUC in its February 2022 decision approving the sale.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Newport Buzz

Public comment sought as Newport Police Department is assessed by Rhode Island Police Accreditation Commission

A team of Assessors from the Rhode Island Police Accreditation Commission will arrive at the Newport Police Department on June 2, 2022 to examine all aspects of the agency’s policies, procedures, management, operations and support services. Verification by the assessment team that the Newport Police Department meets the Commission’s...
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Shoreham, RI
New Shoreham, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
providenceri.gov

Dike Street Area Assessment

Latest update: Come hear an update on this project at a virtual community meeting at 6:00 pm on Tuesday May 24! Here is the Zoom link and Facebook event. In early 2022, the City of Providence Department of Planning and Development began work on an infrastructure assessment and community engagement effort to identify public realm investments needed in the Dike Street Area, a mixed-use industrial space tucked between Olneyville Square and Route 6. This effort identified needs such as sidewalks, road repaving, lighting, street trees, parking and loading, safety improvements for people walking and biking, and other investments.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

Easton’s Beach Seasonal Parking Stickers Now On Sale

Seasonal Beach Parking Stickers are now for sale at the Collections office at City Hall!. Residents interested in securing a seasonal pass are invited to visit City Hall between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and weekends at the Beach Office from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through May 28th!
Newport Buzz

DEM ANNOUNCES THAT SEASONAL SHELLFISH AREA CLOSURES TAKE EFFECT ON SATURDAY, MAY 28

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that seasonal shellfish area closures will take effect at sunrise on Saturday, May 28, and will remain in place until Tuesday, Oct. 11. Consistent with federal requirements, DEM announces changes in shellfish harvest area closures in local waters every year at this time due to potential water quality impacts associated with marinas and mooring fields. The seasonal closure areas are within:
JAMESTOWN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Block Island#Public Access#Urban Construction#Mohegan Bluffs Staircase#Dem#The Mohegan Bluffs#Cranston#Sole Source Construction
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Announces Sites Readiness Awards in 11 Communities to Help Catalyze Development

Joined by state and local officials, Governor Dan McKee today announced over $600,000 in site readiness awards to 16 projects in 11 communities across Rhode Island. The awards will fund municipal technical assistance and site-specific planning improvements to catalyze economic development projects in these communities. “The investments announced today will...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Newport Buzz

Health Advisory – Rhode Island Air Quality Alert

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is predicting that air quality will reach UNHEALTHY levels during the afternoon and into the evening on Saturday, May 21st. The alert is being issued statewide due to elevated ground-level ozone concentrations. Fine particles readings are also expected to reach moderate statewide. Ozone is a major component of smog and is formed by the photochemical reaction of pollutants emitted by motor vehicles, industry, and other sources in the presence of elevated temperatures and sunlight.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Announces Awardees of Over $4 Million in Grants for Local Recreation Projects Across Rhode Island

Governor Dan McKee, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, and the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced the awarding of $4.1 million in matching grants to 13 municipalities to develop or renovate local outdoor recreational facilities. Perennially, the “rec grant” program is DEM’s most popular, with three times as many requests for funding (53) as projects obtaining funding in this grant cycle.
POLITICS
Newport Buzz

Week in Review at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week. § House passes Kazarian’s ‘Let RI Vote Act’. The House of Representatives passed the Let RI Vote Act, sponsored by House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian (D-Dist. 63, East Providence), to improve access and opportunities to vote in Rhode Island. The legislation (2022-H 7100A) expands voter access while ensuring the integrity of Rhode Island elections. The measure now moves to the Senate, which passed companion legislation (2022-S 2007A) introduced by Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown).
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island Gas Prices Up 15 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 15 cents from last week ($4.57), averaging $4.72 per gallon. Today’s price is 63 cents higher than a month ago ($4.09), and $1.78 higher than May 23, 2021 ($2.94). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 13 cents higher than the national average.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Neil D. Steinberg, president and CEO, plans retirement from Rhode Island Foundation after nearly 15 years at the helm

The Rhode Island Foundation announced today that Neil D. Steinberg will retire from his role as President and CEO of the state’s community foundation effective May 1, 2023. Steinberg will continue to lead the organization’s operations and strategies, and offer transition support, while the Foundation’s Board of Directors will launch a national search for the institution’s next leader.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Report: Rhode Island was overcounted in 2020 Census by 55,000 residents

According to a study released by the U.S. Census Bureau, Rhode Island overcounted its population in 2020 by 55,000 residents. As a result, Rhode Island was able to hold on to a second congressional seat. John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, stated that the overcount occurred because people were “counted more than once” and speculated that it may have occurred due to “vigorous efforts of community groups.”
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

Town Council Votes To Look Into An “Opportunity Of A Lifetime” For Middletown Schools

The Town Council chose Monday night to go in on an “opportunity of a lifetime” for the Middletown schools. Due to a compressed timeline to get the matter before the General Assembly, the council voted 7-0 in Town Hall to pursue a $235 million bond proposal to build all new Middletown schools that could go before voters on Election Day as well as legal language to create a regional school system with the City of Newport.
Newport Buzz

CDC recommends indoor masks for most of Rhode Island

Mirroring increases being seen throughout the region and country, the COVID-19 community levels in four Rhode Island counties are now designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “high” – Bristol County, Kent County, Providence County, and Washington County. Newport County is at “medium.”
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee, Federal and State Leaders, Community Partners Team Up to Host Rhode Island’s Second Annual ‘Mental Health Action Day’

Governor Dan McKee on Friday hosted a two-hour Facebook Live event in observance of Rhode Island’s second annual ‘Mental Health Action Day.’ The event featured state, federal and community leaders taking action to end the stigma surrounding mental health and substance use disorders. During the event, Governor McKee signed a proclamation declaring May 20 ‘Mental Health Action Day’ in Rhode Island.
HEALTH
Newport Buzz

Newport Restoration Foundation Announces New President

The Newport Restoration Foundation has selected Franklin Vagnone to serve as the organization’s President, following a competitive national search. Vagnone comes to Newport from the Old Salem Museums & Gardens in Winston-Salem, NC where he served as President and CEO of the renowned national historic landmark heritage site. He will assume this new role on July 11, 2022.
Newport Buzz

Newport Life Magazine Acquired and Brought Back to Life

A private investor group announced that it has acquired Newport Life magazine, a luxury and lifestyle magazine serving Newport County, R.I. for over 29 years, from a subsidiary of Gannett. Founded in 1993, the magazine has showcased all that is unique about the City-by-the-Sea, from its people and places to...
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy