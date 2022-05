A popular Xbox 360 game is now free for a limited time, courtesy of Xbox Live Gold. The Xbox 360 is the best generation for Xbox so far. Not only is it the best-selling Xbox console to date by some margin, but it's the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart -- in this case, the PS3 -- a run for its money. The Xbox Series X|S look poised to replicate this success this generation against the PS5, but right now it's too early to make any calls. If the pair of Xbox Series consoles are going to be as popular as the Xbox 360, they will need great exclusive games like the Xbox 360 had.

