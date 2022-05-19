ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Another identity crisis for the Region That Has No Name

By The Virginian-Pilot & Daily Press Editorial Board, The Virginian-Pilot
Far be it from us to suggest that there might be something to numerology, the pseudoscience that contends numbers have some divine or mystic influence and power. After all, it’s people that give numbers meaning, gravity and consequence, not the numbers themselves.

And yet, when it came to pass this month that Hampton Roads residents would add a second area code — 948 — it prompted a moment of introspection for the region. Maybe even a bit of an identity crisis.

Because for residents here, one number stands out above all others: 757.

Yes, it’s an area code. Every phone in America has one. What’s the big deal?

Well, it used to be that phoning someone in Hampton Roads meant punching in the 804 area code. That’s the number still used in Richmond and surrounding areas, as well as in Gloucester, Mathews, the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

On July 1, 1996, most of the Tidewater was carved out and given the new 757 area code. And what began as a minor matter of ensuring there would be enough phone numbers to go around took on a life of its own.

The 757 became more than a number. It evolved into a sort of regional moniker, a shorthand designation for Hampton Roads, three digits adopted by residents to succinctly rep the place we call home.

It was amplified by the many high-profile athletes from the region who starred on college and professional teams and the global entertainment icons from the Tidewater who dazzle on stage and screen. Respect the 757.

Now, it’s important to understand that all of this occurred during the seemingly endless argument about what this area calls itself.

Longtime residents call it “the Tidewater.” But as a 2018 Daily Press article notes , “The Code of Virginia defines Tidewater as a region that includes Richmond and Alexandria, anywhere past the fall line where river levels are affected by tides.”

In 1983, the U.S. Postal Service opened a new mail processing facility in Norfolk, one large enough to handle all the mail from the seven cities of Newport News, Hampton, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Chesapeake and Suffolk.

It had a new postmark: “Tidewater, Va.” According to that Daily Press article, the postmaster said the decision hailed from discussions with local officials in the 1970s. But it sparked a larger debate about regional branding. What do we call ourselves — for marketing, for economic development, for carving out a sense of place and a reliable identity?

From that came “Hampton Roads,” which was thought to be more specific and drew a tighter circle around this corner of southeast Virginia. The postmaster relented and what the carrier brings to your door comes stamped “Hampton Roads, Va.” on the upper right.

That didn’t settle the debate, of course. Far from it.

In 2019, the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce spearheaded a regional branding effort with the aspiration of rallying the region around one common name. Following months of discussion, surveys, focus groups and debate, the Chamber announced the new brand: The 757.

“When people use 757, it represents the region overall, not just parts of the region,” said Bryan Stephens , Hampton Roads Chamber president and CEO, in unveiling the new brand. “It beautifully connects all 1.7 million people.”

Not that the announcement was the final word on the matter. People stick to what they know and folks who called it the Tidewater still do, as do those who prefer Hampton Roads. Throw Coastal Virginia and Southeast Virginia in there, for good measure.

But heaven help anyone who calls the whole area “Norfolk” or “Virginia Beach.” (Trying telling someone on the Peninsula that they live in an area called “Norfolk-Virginia Beach” and see how it goes.)

Now comes the 948. And from those three little digits, yet another existential crisis for the Region That Has No Name.

Maybe the numerologists are on to something after all.

