Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 Committee Says Proof Shows Republican Led Capitol Tour Before Riot

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a letter to Republican Representative Barry Loudermilk, the committee said a "review of evidence directly contradicts" statements that no tours were...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 335

swapmdawg
3d ago

The walls are closing in, the first ones to jump ship have started. Time is ticking , mid terms wont fix public opinion of their crimes.

Reply(39)
75
RounderWon
3d ago

Snuff Out Trumpism!! Non-Partisans, Bi-Partisans, Independents, Flipper Floppers and SANE Republicans Vote BLUE to bring down Trumplicants!!!

Reply(5)
50
DJ69
3d ago

I still say, Marjorie Taylor Greene disguised herself, gave the tour and the day of the insurrection she showed the insurrectionists how to get in the building by way of a basement window. I will believe that until I am shown otherwise.

Reply(8)
30
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
