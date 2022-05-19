Jan. 6 Committee Says Proof Shows Republican Led Capitol Tour Before Riot
In a letter to Republican Representative Barry Loudermilk, the committee said a "review of evidence directly contradicts" statements that no tours were...www.newsweek.com
The walls are closing in, the first ones to jump ship have started. Time is ticking , mid terms wont fix public opinion of their crimes.
Snuff Out Trumpism!! Non-Partisans, Bi-Partisans, Independents, Flipper Floppers and SANE Republicans Vote BLUE to bring down Trumplicants!!!
I still say, Marjorie Taylor Greene disguised herself, gave the tour and the day of the insurrection she showed the insurrectionists how to get in the building by way of a basement window. I will believe that until I am shown otherwise.
Comments / 335