ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ewan McGregor ‘channelled Sir Alec Guinness’ when reprising Obi-Wan Kenobi role

By Ellie Iorizzo
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5Ula_0fk4mEgl00

Ewan McGregor has said he tried to “think and feel” Sir Alec Guinness when reprising his famous role in Star Wars.

Obi-Wan Kenobi appeared in the first six Star Wars films, played by Sir Alec in episodes IV-VI and then by McGregor in episodes I-III.

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series for Disney+ will see Scottish actor McGregor reprise his role more than 15 years after he starred in the three Star Wars prequels from 1999 to 2005.

Speaking about the character during a press conference, McGregor said: “It all came from Alec Guinness, he has this wit behind his eyes, he had a twinkle.

“I guess that’s in the writing, but for me I always try and think of him and try to feel him, hear him saying the lines.

“That’s why I think the writing was so, so good in this because right from the word go, all of his dialogue felt to me like it could have been Alec Guinness saying it, then I knew we were on the right path.”

The new Star Wars spin-off series begins 10 years after the events of the film Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith where Kenobi faced the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker.

McGregor said: “For 10 years Obi-Wan has been in hiding living a solitary life, in a way he has lost his faith, like someone who has lost their religion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35o2JZ_0fk4mEgl00

“It was just interesting to take a character that we know and love from Alec Guinness’s creation of the character in the 70s, this wise spiritual sage-like man, to take him to a more broken place was really interesting to do.

“Just being closer to Alec Guinness was interesting. Alec Guinness’ Obi-Wan when we find him is a solitary figure living in the desert alone and my Obi-Wan is a bit closer to his.”

The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of the classic Star Wars villain.

Talking about his relationship with the Canadian actor, McGregor said: “We were so close when we made episode one and two together.

“We filmed it in Australia, so both away from home and we had so much training for the fights together and then being on set together but also because we were so far from home, we spent a lot of time outside of work together – so we were close.

“Over the years we lost touch, I hadn’t seen him for years but when I saw him again, it was great.

“When we were filming together it was like some time-warp, looking across at him on set it was like the last 17 years didn’t happen.”

McGregor said it was a “long slow process” coming back to playing the character after a long hiatus, admitting he had to work on his light saber moves and the Kenobi voice.

He said: “Luckily we had months before we actually started shooting so I went back and did some homework watching Alec Guinness and what I had done in the other films.

“But playing him felt like he had always been there, ready to come out any minute, just his voice needed a bit of work.”

The actor added that it was the Star Wars fans’ devotion for the films that convinced him to be part of the next instalment.

He added: “The difficult thing about being in the prequels was when they came out they were not seemingly well-received, there was no social media or direct avenue to the fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38N8Hu_0fk4mEgl00

“When the first film came out I was six or seven and I will never forget that feeling and my relationship with those first three films – that’s one of the craziest things about this is that I am now in it.

“So once those kids who were my age when the prequels came out grew up a bit and I was able to meet them and I started hearing that people really liked them and they couldn’t understand why I thought they weren’t liked when they came out, it meant a lot to me.

“I’m sure it is why I wanted to do this again was because of that – the Star Wars fans are amazingly passionate, some of the strongest fans in the world and to be able to give them something like this is really exciting.”

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series is part of a collection of live-action Star Wars shows being created for Disney+.

The streaming service announced in 2020 that it had 10 Star Wars series spin-offs planned, which includes The Mandalorian and The Book Of Boba Fett, which premiered at the end of 2021.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available on Disney+ from May 25.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Moses Ingram: ‘If you’ve got talking droids and aliens but no people of colour, it doesn’t make sense’

On paper, Moses Ingram doesn’t seem much like a villain. At least, not the kind of villain we’re used to seeing in Star Wars. Standing next to the 6ft 6in frame of Darth Vader (as embodied by David Prowse), Ingram – 5ft 5in, according to IMDb – might struggle to cultivate quite the same air of menace. But you’d be a fool to underestimate her.The actor is best known to TV viewers through her Emmy-nominated role in The Queen’s Gambit as Jolene, the orphan peer of Anya Taylor-Joy’s chess savant, a part she won straight out of drama school. Her latest...
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Alec Guinness
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Reprise#Film Star#Scottish
The Independent

Stranger Things fans blown away by ‘ridiculous’ episode runtimes in new season

Stranger Things fans have shared their astonishment after the episode runtimes for the forthcomning season were announced.The hit Netflix sci-fi series is returning for a fourth season, which will be released in two batches. The first set of episodes are arriving on the streaming service next week.Per Netflix’s website, the first volume, out 27 May, will contain the first seven episodes of the season, with two additional episodes released as Volume 2 on 1 July.Several episodes of the new season are set to last over an hour, with the longest – episode 40 – running for nearly two and...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Senior Year: Viewers of ‘awful’ Rebel Wilson film are all complaining about one plot hole

Viewers of the Netflix film Senior Year have lambasted the comedy after spotting a significant plot hole in its story.The film stars Rebel Wilson as a high school cheerleader who falls into a coma before prom night, only to reawaken 20 years later and return to her school for unfinished business. Senior year was savaged by critics and by viewers on social media, earning a critics’ score of just 26 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.Many people on social media described the film as “awful” – though others have defended it, insisting it works as a...
MOVIES
The Independent

Will Johnny Depp act again? A look at actor’s scheduled films as he returns to the stand in Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp is set to take the stand today (Monday 23 May) in his ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied that he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence. The article does not mention him by name.Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.Throughout the case, Depp and his legal representatives have referred to the actor’s career being negatively impacted as a result of the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laura Dern says 21-year age gap with Jurassic Park co-star Sam Neill has ‘only now’ felt inappropriate

Laura Dern has said that she never considered the age gap between herself and Sam Neill in Jurassic Park to be inappropriate until recent years.Dern was just 23 when she starred in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film, while her co-star Neill was 44.In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Neill noted that Dern was a “tender age” when they shot the film.Dern, however, said that at the time “it felt completely appropriate to fall in love with Sam Neill”.“And it was only now, when we returned in a moment of cultural awareness about the patriarchy, that I was, like,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Fans defend Olivia Wilde from ‘problematic’ pregnancy rumours

Fans have defended Olivia Wilde from ‘problematic’ rumours that she may be pregnant after she was seen wearing a loose-fitting T-shirt.The pregnancy rumours began to circulate after a photo of Wilde was posted on Twitter, in which she could be seen wearing a white T-shirt that said “Morrissey” and a pair of black sweatpants.“Is Olivia Wilde pregnant lol,” one Twitter user wrote, along with the photo of the actor.“Soooooo… it’s true then… she’s PREGNANT,” another person added.The rumour also prompted some fans to suggest that Harry Styles, who has reportedly been dating Wilde since January 2021, was the father. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

662K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy