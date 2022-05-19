Inside Travis Barker’s ‘zen’ Calabasas home, complete with a recording studio

Travis Barker has given fans a glimpse inside his tranquil Calabasas, California home for Architectural Digest .

For 16 years, the legendary Blink-182 drummer has lived in the minimalist abode with his three children, which he now shares with new wife Kourtney Kardashian and her family.

“The vibe of this room – and my house, really – was like, zen,” Barker, 46, told AD as he showed off the living room. “When I come home from long tours or long nights at the studio, just a place to rest my head.”

The nearly 10,000 square foot home was designed by Waldo Fernandez, at the recommendation of none other than Kris Jenner.

“I loved the simplicity and zen quality of his work. We connected immediately,” Barker said of his initial meeting with Fernandez.

The one-story abode features an at-home recording studio, where Barker recently collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith. The kitchen’s matcha station is equipped with cinnamon, nutmeg, and cacao. And Kourtney Kardashian – who was sat on the kitchen counter dressed in a button down lounge shirt – agreed that her husband makes the best matcha in Los Angeles.

The neutral-toned, subdued home is a far cry from Barker’s former residences, which he said were full of “flashy cars, murals, and bikes hanging from the ceiling.” Now, he prefers a peaceful environment.

“With three children of my own, plus Kourtney’s kids, this place felt right for this moment in my life. I wanted a house where I can rest and enjoy my family, a place where we can create memories,” said Barker.

While Kourtney’s home is only a block away, the drummer plans on converting his home studio into a bedroom with bunk beds to accommodate her three children Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“In the future, I suppose we’ll wait to find something better than what we have. Wherever we end up, we feel incredibly blessed and grateful,” he said.

The couple were legally married on 15 May during a courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. The Poosh founder shared a series of black and white photographs from the occasion to her Instagram, with the caption: “Til death do us part”. The newlyweds were engaged in October 2021 after less than a year of dating.