Lightning flashes in Hampshire as thunderstorms hit south of England

Lightning lit up the sky in the village of Four Marks in Hampshire as thunderstorms hit the south of England overnight on Wednesday (18 May).

This footage, taken by Ben Thompson, shows flashes and forks of lightning.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning from Wednesday evening into the early hours of Thursday morning (19 May) as a line of thunderstorms moved northeast across southern and eastern England.

The weather service said that "heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail and increasingly gusty winds" were expected.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.