ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Ranch Water: The Perfect Spring/Summer Drink

By Sheryl Proctor
Myhighplains.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ranch Water, a cocktail that...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.1

PHOTOS: The Amazing Landmarks of the Texas Panhandle

When you are driving around cities, you will find they have certain landmarks. When you see these landmarks you know exactly where you are or how far away you are from a destination. They are the things that give our cities personalities. They are the things that make people stop...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

One Less Place in Amarillo to Get Yourself a Dog

A hot dog is what I am meaning. Once we had five Wienerschnitzel. I love their dogs. I really do. We are now taking a hit. We have only four. I am not even sure when this happened. I mean on Google Maps it shows the location at 600 E Amarillo Blvd as temporarily closed.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Returns to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s open! The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory returns to the Amarillo area inside Cold Stone Creamery at 2333 S. Georgia St. This means more than 20 flavors of caramel apples, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory gourmet chocolates, chocolate dipped cheesecake and more. Both shops are...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Amarillo, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
City
Spring, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

Market Street set to unveil Hoof Prints horse statue in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Market Street is unveiling the newest addition to the Hoof Prints of the American Quarter Horse on Monday morning in Amarillo. In a press release, the United Family said Market Street is joining dozens of other Amarillo businesses who have supported the community art project. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Local high school graduations, inclement weather information

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – High school students across the Amarillo and Canyon areas are expected to celebrate their graduations this week. However, the risk of rain on the High Plains may lead some schools to reschedule their ceremonies. MyHighPlains.com compiled graduation information for high schools in Amarillo, and alternate schedules the schools have said they […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

2022 Parade of Homes Introduces New Housing Options

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2022 Amarillo Parade of Homes is for anyone who is looking for the latest building trends. This annual event features new homes for you to tour as well as being able to win prizes. Tickets. Tickets are $12/each. Children 12 and under are free....
Mix 94.1

Lake Mead? Ha! Let Me Remind You About Lawrence Lake in Amarillo

I bet you've heard about the bodies found in Lake Mead up in Nevada. As the lake's water level has steadily dropped, old buried surprises have started popping up. I wouldn't even be surprised if this is how we find Jimmy Hoffa. But while Las Vegas may have Lake Mead,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juice#Food Drink#Beverages#Kamr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KCBD

Much cooler, chance of record low Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a much cooler than normal day on the South Plains, we have another one or more coming up Sunday into early next week. Cooler air will continue to filter into the region overnight tonight and stay will us on Sunday. The morning lows on Sunday could dip to the 30s in the northwestern communities, including Muleshoe east to Littlefield.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Officials: Missing endangered woman was found safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have located a missing woman who was believed to be in danger. Officials say, Miranda Montanez is home with her family and is safe. When officials believed she was missing since April, she made contact with a family member by phone on May 1, and was removed from being missing.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Recent Fires In Rockwell Road Area Are a Nerve-racking Threat

It's no secret that fire danger has been a big concern recently. In our area, there are times it feels like we live in a never ending red flag warning. Recently, posts on social media about several fires near Rockwell Road have everyone in that area on edge. People are suggesting that it's arson.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 94.1

The Old Pier 1 Building Getting a New Tenant

It seems that the corner of I-40 and Soncy took a hit when 3 major businesses closed their doors and left Amarillo. However, slowly but surely new businesses have moved in and the one remaining building will have a new life. Pier 1 Imports closed its doors in 2020 and...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Fire responds to 6 total fires Thursday evening, Friday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding six fires that were reported in the Amarillo area between Thursday and Friday morning. Thursday (May 19) 3100 block of Fleetwood Officials from the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3100 block of Fleetwood in the Paramount neighborhood […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Amarillo firefighters respond to 6 fires in 24 hours

We’re currently tracking a cold front that will push through around sunrise, bringing cooler temps with it today. VIDEO: Police asking for help locating a missing man last seen in south Amarillo. Updated: 12 hours ago. VIDEO: Market Street set to unveil Hoof Prints horse statue in Amarillo. VIDEO-‘Beautiful...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy