Ranch Water: The Perfect Spring/Summer Drink

When you are driving around cities, you will find they have certain landmarks. When you see these landmarks you know exactly where you are or how far away you are from a destination. They are the things that give our cities personalities. They are the things that make people stop...
A hot dog is what I am meaning. Once we had five Wienerschnitzel. I love their dogs. I really do. We are now taking a hit. We have only four. I am not even sure when this happened. I mean on Google Maps it shows the location at 600 E Amarillo Blvd as temporarily closed.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s open! The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory returns to the Amarillo area inside Cold Stone Creamery at 2333 S. Georgia St. This means more than 20 flavors of caramel apples, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory gourmet chocolates, chocolate dipped cheesecake and more. Both shops are...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Tripps Harley Davidson (THD) announced they will celebrate the annual Original Harley Party from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 in the Amarillo National Center at the Tri-State Fairgrounds. According to a THD release, more than 3,000 people are expected for the party, which includes live music, food and […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Market Street is unveiling the newest addition to the Hoof Prints of the American Quarter Horse on Monday morning in Amarillo. In a press release, the United Family said Market Street is joining dozens of other Amarillo businesses who have supported the community art project. The...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – High school students across the Amarillo and Canyon areas are expected to celebrate their graduations this week. However, the risk of rain on the High Plains may lead some schools to reschedule their ceremonies. MyHighPlains.com compiled graduation information for high schools in Amarillo, and alternate schedules the schools have said they […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2022 Amarillo Parade of Homes is for anyone who is looking for the latest building trends. This annual event features new homes for you to tour as well as being able to win prizes. Tickets. Tickets are $12/each. Children 12 and under are free....
I bet you've heard about the bodies found in Lake Mead up in Nevada. As the lake's water level has steadily dropped, old buried surprises have started popping up. I wouldn't even be surprised if this is how we find Jimmy Hoffa. But while Las Vegas may have Lake Mead,...
It seems like any time you see news popping up about a restaurant in the area, it's bad news. We've seen a lot of businesses close their doors for good over the past few years. This time though, there's some really great news for a local restaurant in Canyon. Buff's...
It seems like lately anytime we find out about something new in Amarillo it is followed by the realization it's another new coffee place. I don't even drink coffee so those stories don't help. I was driving to an appointment to renew my driver's license when something caught my eye....
Summer is pretty much here in Amarillo. That means there are a lot of events coming up. One of those is a massive music fest at the end of this month. It's the Bad Magik Musik Fest at Sam Houston Park. There's Going To Be A Lot Of Live Music.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the published schedule, the Run for the Wall (RFTW) 2022 motorcycle tour’s midway route will come through Amarillo and stay overnight Friday, with a dinner hosted by Christian Heritage Church at 900 South Nelson at around 5 p.m. RFTW officials said that participating riders will receive a police escort […]
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a much cooler than normal day on the South Plains, we have another one or more coming up Sunday into early next week. Cooler air will continue to filter into the region overnight tonight and stay will us on Sunday. The morning lows on Sunday could dip to the 30s in the northwestern communities, including Muleshoe east to Littlefield.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have located a missing woman who was believed to be in danger. Officials say, Miranda Montanez is home with her family and is safe. When officials believed she was missing since April, she made contact with a family member by phone on May 1, and was removed from being missing.
It's no secret that fire danger has been a big concern recently. In our area, there are times it feels like we live in a never ending red flag warning. Recently, posts on social media about several fires near Rockwell Road have everyone in that area on edge. People are suggesting that it's arson.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was an exciting day for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy class of 2022, as they received their diplomas to become pharmacists. 127 students graduated from the School of Pharmacy at Hodgetown Saturday, with some entering the pharmacy field right away while others […]
I don't even know where to begin with this one, I really don't. We hear it all the time. Guns are a huge problem in the country. Then there are those that say no, it's the people with guns that are the problem. Well look, I have to believe there's...
It seems that the corner of I-40 and Soncy took a hit when 3 major businesses closed their doors and left Amarillo. However, slowly but surely new businesses have moved in and the one remaining building will have a new life. Pier 1 Imports closed its doors in 2020 and...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding six fires that were reported in the Amarillo area between Thursday and Friday morning. Thursday (May 19) 3100 block of Fleetwood Officials from the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3100 block of Fleetwood in the Paramount neighborhood […]
