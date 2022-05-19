ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

No. 8 Thompson shuts out No. 2 Hewitt-Trussville, wins Class 7A title

By Evan Dudley
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All Chalea Clemmons had to do was keep throwing. Perhaps not the most dominant pitcher in the state tournament, but certainly one who understands the ability of her fielding mates on the Thompson softball team. Clemmons earned a complete-game shutout ,but it was the eighth-ranked Warriors clamping down defensively...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Tom Berryman hired as new Madison Academy boys’ basketball coach

Madison Academy has hired UNA men’s basketball assistant coach Tom Berryman to replace Andy Blackston as the Mustangs’ boys’ basketball head coach. In a release from the school, athletic director Mark Mincher said, “Coach Berryman brings a wealth of basketball coaching experience to our basketball program, but more importantly, his vision aligns perfectly with the mission of Madison Academy.”
BURTON, MI
AL.com

Bruce Pearl unsure if Auburn basketball will use final scholarship for next season

Fresh off a weeklong trip to Israel, Bruce Pearl is feeling a bit biblical, at least when it comes to the makeup of Auburn’s basketball roster for next season. As of Monday, when Pearl met with reporters ahead of his annual Fore the Children Golf Classic in Alexander City, Auburn is expected to have 12 of its 13 available scholarships filled for next season following a prompt offseason roster reload. The Tigers lost All-Americans Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, as well as Devan Cambridge to the transfer portal, while adding Morehead State transfer Johni Broome and a trio of 2022 signees in Yohan Traore, Chance Westry and Tre Donaldson. Allen Flanigan and Dylan Cardwell also declared early for the NBA Draft, but the expectation seems to be that both will be back with the team by next week’s draft withdrawal deadline.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Trussville, AL
Trussville, AL
Education
Trussville, AL
Sports
City
Oxford, AL
Local
Alabama Education
AL.com

Former Alabama star named new gymnastics coach

The Alabama gymnastics coaching search didn’t take long as a familiar face is coming back to Tuscaloosa. Ashley Priess-Johnston was announced as the seventh coach to lead the Crimson Tide program. A star at Alabama from 2009-12, Priess-Johnston was part of 2011 Johnston 2012 national championship teams. She will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

USFL roundup: Bo Scarbrough steps up for Stallions

With CJ Marable sidelined by a knee injury, former Alabama standout Bo Scarbrough stepped up at running back and helped the Birmingham Stallions remain the USFL’s only undefeated team in Week 6 of the football league’s inaugural season. Last week, Marable ran for 114 yards and one touchdown...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Todd
AL.com

Montgomery Catholic 4-star RB Jeremiah Cobb releases top 6

The best Alabama running back prospect in 2023 got one step closer to a verbal commitment on Monday. Jeremiah Cobb, a four-star ball carrier from Montgomery Catholic, dropped a Southeastern Conference-heavy top six, including his supposed favorite. Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Texas, Clemson and Auburn comprise his finalists, he announced on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama baseball faces must-win opener at SEC tournament

Alabama’s seeding in the SEC baseball tournament came down to the conference’s final regular-season game -- a South Carolina win over Florida -- and the end result slotted the Tide into the tournament’s opening game Tuesday morning. Alabama, the No. 11 seed, will play sixth-seeded Georgia at...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

What Nate Oats said ‘backfired’ for Alabama last season

The first three seasons of the Nate Oats era at Alabama have seen some of the nation’s strongest recruiting classes, wins over some of the country’s best teams, an SEC championship, two NCAA tournament appearances and several players drafted to the NBA. But four straight losses ended Alabama’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Second Alabama player transferring to Nebraska

Alabama defensive lineman Stephon Wynn is transferring to Nebraska, he announced Sunday evening on Instagram. Wynn entered the NCAA transfer portal last month after the end of spring practice. He joins safety Kaine Williams, who also entered the portal after spring practice, in transferring to Nebraska. Wynn was a four-star...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Striking Out#Highschoolsports
AL.com

NCAA softball regional score updates: Stanford vs Alabama

Good morning from Tuscaloosa where the weather forecast changed the schedule for the NCAA softball regional. Alabama faces Stanford at 10 a.m. CT in the championship round but it will take two wins Sunday for the Crimson Tide to move into the super regional round. Alabama lost to the Cardinal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama offer makes 2023 OL Samson Okunlola ‘open up’ top school list

2023 recruit Samson Okunlola learned a lot from this brother, Samuel Okunlola, but he knew he had to top his older brother’s nickname. Samuel, who committed to Pittsburgh last winter and enrolled in January, coined himself “The Last Edge Bender.” It’s a nod to his ability to pressure quarterbacks along the defensive line. Okunlola, himself one of the best offensive linemen in his class, thought about it before settling on his brand: Pancake Honcho, alluding to how he’s king at smothering defenders on the field. With more than 30 offers, the self-given nickname has caught on quickly.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Complete 2022 SEC baseball tournament bracket; times, TV schedule

Tennessee is the No. 1 seed for the SEC baseball tournament, which begins Tuesday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The Volunteers (49-7) were one of four teams to receive a first-round bye, along with No. 2 Texas A&M, No. 3 Arkansas and No. 4 LSU. Only the top 12 teams in the final SEC standings made the tournament, with Missouri and defending national champion Mississippi State failing to qualify.
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama prep stars at center of MLB suspension

Major League Baseball has suspended New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson for one game and fined the former Auburn standout an undisclosed amount for comments made during Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. After Saturday’s game, White Sox manager Tony La Russa said, without elaboration, that Donaldson...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Comeback Town: Why Birmingham is not competitive

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Coleman. If economic growth comes from increased productivity, where does productivity come from? Capital and labor. Capital can come from anywhere. Our issue in Birmingham is with “labor.” We have...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Half Shell Oyster House opening new Alabama location

Half Shell Oyster House is set to open its third Birmingham-area location. The Gulfport, Mississippi-based chain famous for its charbroiled oysters will open a new location at the Campus 124 development in Pelham. Campus 124 is a $10 million mixed-use development in Shelby County located at the former Valley Elementary...
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
179K+
Followers
50K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy