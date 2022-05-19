No. 8 Thompson shuts out No. 2 Hewitt-Trussville, wins Class 7A title

Fresh off a weeklong trip to Israel, Bruce Pearl is feeling a bit biblical, at least when it comes to the makeup of Auburn’s basketball roster for next season. As of Monday, when Pearl met with reporters ahead of his annual Fore the Children Golf Classic in Alexander City, Auburn is expected to have 12 of its 13 available scholarships filled for next season following a prompt offseason roster reload. The Tigers lost All-Americans Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, as well as Devan Cambridge to the transfer portal, while adding Morehead State transfer Johni Broome and a trio of 2022 signees in Yohan Traore, Chance Westry and Tre Donaldson. Allen Flanigan and Dylan Cardwell also declared early for the NBA Draft, but the expectation seems to be that both will be back with the team by next week’s draft withdrawal deadline.

AUBURN, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO