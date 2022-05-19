ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, CA

1 lane opens after semi-truck collision along Hwy 58 in Keene

By Jose Franco
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash involving two semi-trucks has injured one person and caused a brush fire temporarily closing eastbound traffic along Highway 58 in Keene, officials said.

One eastbound lane of traffic was reopened at around 3:45 p.m., Caltrans said.

The crash was reported just before 1:30 p.m. in eastbound lanes of Highway 58 about 2 miles east of Keene, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP reports one of the trucks had stalled on the side of the road when it was struck by another semi-truck. The trucks then caught fire and flames spread to the brush just off the road.

    Photo: Kern County Fire Department
Kern County Fire said one person was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

There is a long backup into the Keene area in eastbound lanes and drivers can expect delays headed westbound.

Check back for updates.

