Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Lauritzen Garden re-opened the Japanese Garden back to the public last week. After being closed since 2020 the gates are now open for all to enjoy. “This space started in 2005 with the donation of the Sun Pu castle gate which is the large gate at the entrance point... It was a gift of our sister city of Shizuoka Japan," said Director of Marketing at Lauritzen Garden, Mia Jenkins.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO