ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, CO

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: Stolen truck recovered, suspect arrested

By Special to Times
Brush News Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan County Undersheriff Jon Horton and Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the recovery of a black pickup truck that was stolen from Sterling and the arrest Whitney Roth, a suspect in the case, according to a news release. Around 7:08 p.m. Tuesday, May, 17, Morgan County...

www.brushnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

”Mystery Box Bandit” Wanted For Larimer County FedEx Theft

Police in Fort Collins are looking for someone who they say stole several packages from a parked FedEx truck recently. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page, where police dubbed the suspect as the "Mystery Box Bandit." The above photo was snapped by a...
The Denver Gazette

Denver police investigating triple shooting in downtown

The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three people injured Monday. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Lawrence Street near Triangle Park in the city's Five Points neighborhood, police said. Two men and one woman were shot. As of Monday morning, there was no word of an arrest. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man killed in crash in Loveland

A North Carolina man is killed in a crash in Loveland. It happened at Lincoln Avenue and 42nd Street Southeast Friday morning. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports police say a pick-up truck veered off the roadway, went over the median and crashed into another pick-up truck that was stopped at a redlight. The driver who was stopped at the redlight was taken to the hospital, where he died. It’s unclear whether the other driver will face charges. For the full story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, CO
Morgan County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Sterling, CO
CBS Denver

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Party On Peoria Street In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was killed and a minor was injured in a shooting at a party on Peoria Street in Aurora early Saturday morning, Aurora Police Department confirmed in a press release. According to the APD press release, just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at a a building in the 2900 block of S Peoria Street, where a man was found with gunshot injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person — described as a juvenile male — was found with what were considered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police were still investigating what led to the shooting at the time the release was sent out, and there was no confirmation of arrests or possible suspect information. Anyone who can share details about this shooting with investigators can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
AURORA, CO
KKTV

11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits

DENVER (KKTV) - Nearly a dozen people are suspected of operating an organized crime ring in Colorado to help fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits. The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of 11 suspects on Thursday. The group is suspected of stealing at least 130 vehicles in the Denver Metro Area. The estimated value of vehicles and property taken is about $3 million.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morgan County Sheriff#Chevy
94.3 The X

This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Payton Benninger

Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 killed after plane crashes in Denver-area neighborhood

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two people died Sunday afternoon when a single-engine plane crashed in Broomfield, Colorado’s Anthem Ranch neighborhood, emergency officials confirmed. According to a spokesperson with the North Metro Fire Rescue District, only two people were aboard the Piper 32-260 , and both died in the crash, KCNC-TV reported.
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Juvenile Arrested In March Shooting Death of Teen

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora have arrested the suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old in March. The Hispanic juvenile male was arrested on Thursday for the March 11 shooting. (credit CBS) The 16-year-old victim was found at an apartment complex in the 17200 block of East Asbury Circle just to the south of Overland High School. He died after being taken to the hospital. (credit CBS) The suspect, also 16 years old, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and remains in custody on a no-bond hold.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Plane Crashes In North Broomfield Neighborhood, Misses Houses

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency responders have arrived Sunday at the scene of a single-engine plane crash at the Anthem Ranch neighborhood in north Broomfield. Two people aboard the plane have been declared deceased, per a fire department spokesperson. (credit: CBS) Sara Farris of North Metro Fire Rescue District told CBS4 that the plane did not hit any homes and there are no reports of injuries from residents in the area. Police and fire on scene of a single engine plane crash in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood, near Lowell Blvd and Las Brisas Drive. @NMFirePIO on scene and will provide updates. Please avoid the...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Speeding Car Hits RTD Bus In Denver For Second Straight Morning

DENVER (CBS4) – An unidentified driver died Sunday following a fiery, pre-dawn collision between a speeding car and a bus from the Regional Transportation District that was carrying passengers. It was the second consecutive day an RTD bus was struck by a speeding car, and the second consecutive day the car driver was killed as a result. RELATED  Kidnapping Suspect Pursued By Police Dies After Colliding With RTD Bus  Sunday’s crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Chambers Road and 40th Avenue. A spokesman for RTD, Austin Nettleton, said the Route 42 bus had a green arrow for a left...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy