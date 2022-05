One woman has been found dead near the wreckage of a vehicle that was discovered early Saturday morning near Rochester. Authorities were called to the 11-hundred block of Boyd Farm Road around 7:30am Saturday and found a truck that had apparently run off the road and rolled over in a field. The body of 38-year-old Angela Rodems of Edinburg was found next to the passenger side of the vehicle.

