ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson holds talks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky as the Prime Minister bids to get global grain supply chain moving again as fears of a famine grow

By Mail Foreign Service
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Boris Johnson yesterday held talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on moving grain out of Ukraine amid warnings some countries could face famine.

The Prime Minister raised ‘significant concerns’ with Mr Zelensky as he tried to open up ‘critical sea and land supply’ routes.

Ukraine was seen as Europe’s ‘bread basket’ before Russia invaded and many poor nations rely on its grain.

United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres warned of a food crisis lasting for years as around 20million tons of grain are stuck in Ukraine from the previous harvest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GsRlF_0fk4ivLU00
Boris Johnson yesterday spoke with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on moving grain out of Ukraine over warnings that some poorer countries could face famine over the shortage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2paf_0fk4ivLU00
Ukraine was seen as Europe’s ‘bread basket’ before Russia invaded so a food crisis lasting for years could happen as 20million tons of grain are currently stuck in Ukraine from the previous harvest

Western officials have accused Vladimir Putin of ‘weaponising’ global food supplies.

Downing Street said: ‘The Prime Minister raised his significant concerns about the growing global fallout from Russia’s illegal invasion and president Putin’s craven and reckless blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, including rising food prices in developing countries.

‘They looked at options to open up critical sea and land supply routes for Ukrainian grain stocks.’

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#United Nations#Black Sea#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Putin’s mental health is ‘bad’ and there is a ‘very real threat’ he could launch nuke weapons, claims ‘Kremlin insider’

VLADIMIR Putin’s mental health is “bad” and the threat he could launch nuclear weapons is “very real”, an oligarch close to the tyrant has revealed. The billionaire has told associates that “stories about him going bonkers are not a joke” amid fears the Russian leader could declare all-out war on Ukraine today.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

'Karma is cruel': Ukraine hails 'payback' as blasts rock Putin ammunition depot on Russian soil in suspected missile strike by Zelensky's forces

Ukraine has hailed a suspected missile strike on Russian soil this morning as 'payback' and 'karma' for Putin's vicious attacks on its civilians. An ammunition depot caught fire in Belgorod, sending flames and smoke rising into the skies over Staraya Nelidovka in the early hours of the morning, as anti-air defences in border regions opened fire in what is suspected to be more attacks by Ukraine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

363K+
Followers
39K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy